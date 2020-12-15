Sony AI Launches Gastronomy Flagship Project with the Release of the "Chef Interview Series"

TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony AI, an emerging leader in human-centric artificial intelligence established with the mission to unleash human imagination and creativity with AI, today announced the launch of its Gastronomy Flagship Project, together with the release of its "Chef Interview Series," featuring online video interviews with 18 of the world's top chefs, sommeliers, and culinary professionals that explore their creative processes and how innovative technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, can enhance creativity and technique now, during the times of the pandemic, and in the future. Introduced by François Chartier, renowned aromas expert and special advisor to Sony AI's Gastronomy Project, the video series is one of the first initiatives from Sony AI, and one of three Gastronomy Flagship Project research and development initiatives announced today, along with an AI-powered recipe creation app and a chef assisting cooking robot.

"Sony is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology, and gastronomy is a perfect fit with that, as the experience of food is one of the fundamental forms of entertainment in our lives, connecting creators and users similar to music, pictures and games," said Dr. Hiroaki Kitano, CEO of Sony AI. "These interviews, which were conducted remotely due to the pandemic, provide insight into each chef's culinary perspective and creative process to help us better understand the challenges and opportunities that lie within gastronomy today and in the future. From the sensory experiences of cooking and eating, to the creation of healthier and more sustainable recipes, to automating and scaling food preparation – our goal is to create intelligent solutions that contribute to the culinary community in a meaningful way."

The Sony AI "Chef Interview Series" is available on Sony AI's website https://ai.sony. The videos currently available include:

Hajime Yoneda , Owner & Chef, HAJIME, a Michelin 3 Star restaurant, Japan

, Owner & Chef, HAJIME, a Michelin 3 Star restaurant, Julien Royer , Owner & Chef, Odette, a Michelin 3 Star restaurant, Singapore

, Owner & Chef, Odette, a Michelin 3 Star restaurant, Elena Arzak, Chef & Co-Director, Restaurant Arzak, a Michelin 3 Star restaurant, Spain

Adoni Luis Aduriz , Owner & Chef, Mugaritz, a Michelin 2 Star restaurant, Spain

, Owner & Chef, Mugaritz, a Michelin 2 Star restaurant, Joan Roca , Owner & Chef, El Celler de Can Roca, a Michelin 3 Star restaurant, Spain

, Owner & Chef, El Celler de Can Roca, a Michelin 3 Star restaurant, Eduard Xatruch, Mateu Casañas & Oriol Castro, Owners & Chefs, Disfrutar, a Michelin 2 Star restaurant, Spain

Melissa Coppel, Chocolatier and Founder of Melissa Coppel School, U.S.A.

Eneko Atxa, Owner & Chef, Azurmendi, a Michelin 3 Star restaurant, Spain

Josep Roca , Owner & Sommelier, El Celler de Can Roca, a Michelin 3-star restaurant, Spain

, Owner & Sommelier, El Celler de Can Roca, a Michelin 3-star restaurant, Toni Massanés Sánchez, Managing Director, Alícia Foundation, Spain

Sony AI plans to release additional videos from the following leaders in the culinary world:

Ryohei Hayashi , Owner & Chef, Tenoshima, Japan

, Owner & Chef, Tenoshima, Rosa Vañó, Head of Marketing & Sales, Castillo de Canena, Spain

Jordi Roca , Owner & Pastry Chef, El Celler de Can Roca, a Michelin 3-star restaurant, Spain (written interview)

, Owner & Pastry Chef, El Celler de Can Roca, a Michelin 3-star restaurant, (written interview) Kuniko Mukai , Master Brewer 'Toji' of Mukai Sake Brewery, Japan

, Master Brewer 'Toji' of Mukai Sake Brewery, Miguel A. Torres , President, Familia Torres , Spain

, President, , Mireia Torres , Innovation and Knowledge Director, Familia Torres and Director of Jean Leon , Spain

"I am excited to be participating in one of the most innovative and thought-leading initiatives in the area of gastronomy," said François Chartier, aromas expert. "Food preparation is a creative exercise, from the choice of ingredients to the final recipe on the plate, to the wine and beverages pairing. In a dialogue with creators, AI has the potential to take us places we have never been."

"Every day, millions of people gather to eat together and experience the pleasure of food and wine at home and at restaurants around the world. And, while the pandemic has altered this experience in many ways, the fundamental joy of preparing and eating food remains," said Michael Spranger, Ph.D., COO of Sony AI. "We want to be able to elevate, innovate, and scale these experiences in a way that provides measurable benefit. Gastronomy provides an opportunity to stretch our creativity and imagination in an area that impacts all people - in terms of taste, as well as health and sustainability. Ingredients connect diners to the environment and applying AI at this level has the potential to make significant impact."

About Sony AI

Sony AI was established with the mission to unleash human imagination and creativity with AI. Sony AI combines world class fundamental research and development capabilities in AI and Robotics. By working with Sony's unique technical assets, especially Imaging & Sensing Solutions, Robotics and its Entertainment offerings, such as games, music and pictures, Sony AI will accelerate Sony's business transformation and create new business opportunities. In addition, one of Sony AI's long-term goals is to contribute to the resolution of shared global issues that extend beyond Sony's business domains. For more information visit https://ai.sony.

