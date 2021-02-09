Sony AI's Dr. Peter Stone Named Fellow by the Association for Computing Machinery

TOKYO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Peter Stone, Executive Director, Sony AI America Inc., has been named a Fellow by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the premier professional organization in the field of computer science. In addition to his role at Sony AI, Dr. Stone is also President, Founder and Director of the Learning Agents Research Group (LARG) within the AI Laboratory in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Texas (UT) at Austin; Associate Department Chair and Director of Texas Robotics; and President of RoboCup.

Dr. Stone is being honored by ACM for his "contributions to automated planning, learning, and multiagent systems with applications in robotics and e-commerce." He is a top expert in machine learning, multiagent systems, and robotics, and holds the David Bruton, Jr. Centennial Professorship in Computer Sciences #3.

The ACM Fellow award recognizes the top one percent of ACM members for their outstanding accomplishments in computing and information technology and outstanding service to ACM and the larger computing community.

"I'm very honored to be named as an ACM Fellow, and humbled to be a part of a class that includes many of the people I most respect and look up to within the field of Computer Science," said Dr. Peter Stone.

Dr. Stone's other honors include American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Fellow (2019), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Fellow (2018), the UT Regents Outstanding Teaching Award (2013), Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI) Fellow (2012), and winner of the Computers and Thoughts Award (2007) and National Science Foundation CAREER Award (2003). Dr. Stone leads UT Austin Villa, a robotic soccer team programmed by UT Austin student researchers who compete in RoboCup events held around the world.

Additional information about the 2020 ACM Fellows, as well as previously named ACM Fellows, is available through the ACM Fellows site.

