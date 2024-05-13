Sony and Siemens to enable Immersive Engineering with new spatial content creation system designed with and for Siemens Xcelerator

Siemens and Sony partner to bring NX Immersive Designer, including Sony's XR head-mounted display (HMD), SRH-S1, to market later this year

Sony Corporation improved design productivity by 25% with implementation of Siemens' NX for product engineering and design

PLANO, Texas, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens and Sony Corporation are partnering to introduce a new solution that combines the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software with Sony's new XR head-mounted display (HMD), SRH-S1 - designed using Siemens' NX software, a core solution used across Sony to design its industry leading products.

On stage at Realize LIVE in Las Vegas, Seiya Amatatsu, Head of Sony's XR Technology Development Division, detailed how his team relies on Siemens' NX™ software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to help develop a new HMD. The SRH-S1 includes an XR head-mounted display with high-quality 4K OLED Microdisplays and controllers for intuitive interaction with 3D objects. Sony has been using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio as its primary product engineering software since 2015, at an accelerated pace.

"Sony succeeded in implementing NX in the fastest schedule in the world and we were able to improve our design process productivity by 25%. Although significant advancements have been made with NX, I wanted to achieve further evolution with a product that brings innovations allowing direct editing in an immersive environment. I believed that could be realized with Siemens and as a result, the XR head-mounted display was developed that could bring innovative products to market more rapidly," said Sony's Amatatsu.

Sony's XR head-mounted display is a fundamental part of the forthcoming NX Immersive Designer, an integrated solution that combines Siemens' industry leading product engineering software, NX, exclusively with Sony's breakthrough XR technology to deliver immersive design and collaborative product engineering capabilities.

"At Sony, we are committed to creators. In every line of our business, we want to enable creators to create, and the SRH-S1 does just that. Our head-mounted display and dedicated controllers lets you create more intuitively in a fully immersive environment, allowing you to move freely between the virtual and real worlds — collaborating and creating with colleagues around the world in real time, - and it will enable more innovation," explained Hirohito Kondo, Deputy General Manager, XR Business Development Division, Product Management Department of Sony.

"The tight integration of the hardware and software gives designers and engineers all new, incredibly natural ways to interact with the Digital Twin. And that interaction is the key. We're not just viewing designs. This is about doing meaningful hands-on engineering. That is why the image quality is so important – as well as the precision of the controls and even the comfort of the headset - because together, it lets you collaborate more, engineer better, and innovate faster. It lets you do real, meaningful engineering — and without ever having to build a physical prototype."

Siemens' NX Immersive Designer is expected to launch at the end of 2024. To register your interest in Siemens' NX Immersive Designer and learn more about how it is going to change the landscape of immersive visualization and collaboration, visit: https://plm.sw.siemens.com/en-US/nx/products/nx-immersive-designer/

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 72,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people.

In fiscal 2023, which ended on September 30, 2023, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €77.8 billion and net income of €8.5 billion. As of September 30, 2023, the company employed around 320,000 people worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

