Sony Announces a1 II Mirrorless Camera & FE 28-70mm F2 GM Lens; YouTube Video First Look on a1 II and FE 28-70mm F2 GM Lens; Learn More Info at B&H

Integrating leaps in AI processing, pre-capture and speed boost functions, and in-body image stabilization with expanded video features and an overhauled, professional-worthy body design, the Sony a1 II is the company's most versatile camera yet. The original a1 was already known for its strong imaging performance and the a1 II improves on this with upgraded BIONZ XR processing, an AI processing unit, more powerful 8.5-stop IBIS, and the impressive 50MP stacked BSI CMOS sensor from its predecessor. The sensor and processor still afford a top 30-fps shooting rate, expandable sensitivity from ISO 50-102400, and an impressive 15-stop dynamic range. Additionally, on the speed front, the a1 II gains the Pre-Capture and Speed Boost functions that debuted on the a9 III.

Sony a1 II Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1861705-REG/sony_a1_ii_mirrorless_camera.html

Product Highlights:

50MP Full-Frame Stacked BSI CMOS Sensor

AI Tracking & Human Pose Estimation

8K 30p and 4K 120p Video in 10-Bit

30p and 120p Video in 10-Bit Up to 30 fps Shooting with AF/AE

Pre-Capture & Speed Boost Button

8.5-Stop IBIS + Dynamic Stabilization

9.44m -Dot EVF with 240 fps Refresh Rate

-Dot EVF with 240 fps Refresh Rate 3.2" 2.1m -Dot 4-Axis Touchscreen LCD

-Dot 4-Axis Touchscreen LCD 5 GHz MIMO Wi-Fi, 2.5GBASE-T Ethernet

Dual CFexpress Type A/SD Card Slots

The a1 II's focusing system received similarly significant upgrades from its predecessor, now sporting an AI Processing Unit and refined subject detection and tracking. First seen in the a7R V and a9 III, the AI Processing Unit boasts refined, responsive, and intelligent subject tracking and detection of humans, animals, birds, insects, cars, trains, and airplanes.

The core video specs of the original a1 were ahead of their time, and in many ways, still are. The Sony a1 II keeps many of the core resolutions and frame rates, like 8.6K 30p and 4K 120p video in 10-bit, but refines the video recording capabilities with more supportive modes and features, including access to Dynamic Area Stabilization, Framing Stabilizer, Breathing Compensation, and support for a true 24.00 frame rate for a cinematic look.

The a1-series has always been a top-of-the-line model for Sony and, as such, had one of the most durable and refined physical designs within the system. The a1 II, though, gains a bit of an upgrade to bring it in line with the a9 III in terms of button layout, screen and EVF implementation, and durability. More comfortable to use, more robust in terms of weather-sealing, and compatible with the latest VG-C5 Vertical Grip, it's a camera built for professional use and has the strongest, most reliable design in Sony's lineup.

Sony FE 28-70mm f/2 GM Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1862825-REG/sony_fe_28_70mm_f_2_gm.html

To match the well-roundedness and resolving power of the a1 II mirrorless camera, Sony has also released the FE 28-70mm f/2 GM lens, which offers a fast maximum aperture in exchange for a few millimeters on the wide end of the zoom. Covering some of the most frequently used focal lengths, the hybrid lens offers impressively fast AF and is well-suited for almost all photo and video applications, but especially news, event, landscape, and wedding photography.

Sony's G Master designation is reserved for its highest performing optics, those that offer the greatest sharpness, smoothest bokeh, utmost speed, and best overall performance. This 28-70mm f/2 checks all these boxes as it sets out to be a single lens replacement for several primes.

The constant f/2 maximum aperture is a full stop faster than and f/2.8 lens, helping this zoom to further excel in low-light conditions and offering even greater control over depth of field and subject-background separation. Super ED, XA, aspherical, and ED elements yield high sharpness and smooth rendering while Nano AR Coating II suppresses flare for rich contrast and bright colors in a variety of lighting conditions. The floating focus design maintains high image quality throughout the focusing range, resulting in matched sharpness from infinity to the 1.2' minimum focusing distance, and a rounded 11-blade diaphragm results in a smooth, circular bokeh quality.

Hybrid users especially will benefit from several useful features well-suited for both photography and filmmaking. The four XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors generate fast and responsive AF performance that's equally quiet and smooth and the system compatible with continuous shooting speeds up to 120 fps or high-speed video recording at up to 240 fps.

Sony FE 28-70mm f/2 GM Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1862825-REG/sony_fe_28_70mm_f_2_gm.html

Product Highlights:

Full-Frame | f/2 to f/22

Ultra-Fast Standard Zoom

Four XD Linear AF Motors, Floating Focus

Min. Focus: 1.2' Throughout Zoom Range

Aperture De-Click and Lock Switches

Zoom Smoothness Switch

XA and Super ED Elements

Nano AR Coating II and Fluorine Coating

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

The Sony FE 28-70mm f/2 GM short-throw zoom lens only extends 0.7" when changing from 28mm to 70mm positions, meaning gimbal settings can remain the same when changing the zoom position, benefitting video. Focus breathing has been greatly reduced optically and the lens supports the Breathing Compensation function in select cameras to effectively eliminate angle of view shifts while changing the zoom position. The manual aperture ring can be de-clicked for smooth, silent switching and the zoom smoothness can also be adjusted to be smooth or tight for more precise handling. The lens weighs 2 lb, however much of this weight is placed at the rear of the barrel for a more balanced design that still promotes comfortable handheld use.

YouTube Video First Look on Sony a1 II Mirrorless Camera

https://youtu.be/At-q9ggNfZs

YouTube Video First Look on Sony FE 28-70mm f/2 GM Lens

https://youtu.be/3dVjf0T_7_w

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable product experts and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo Electronics and camera store, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With thousands of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo