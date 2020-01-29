Sony Announces FDA Clearance for NUCLeUS, the Smart Operating Room Platform, for Sale in the U.S.

Supporting up to 4K resolution using existing network infrastructure, NUCLeUS provides an enhanced, streamlined workflow for operating rooms and clinical spaces with direct access to imaging data from an easy-to-use central dashboard. With secure, managed access, professionals can capture and manage video and audio content in near real-time for collaboration and teaching purposes.

"We are eager to put NUCLeUS in the hands of doctors, nurses and OR managers in the U.S. so they can experience first-hand how the platform can dramatically improve surgical collaboration and potentially contribute to better patient outcomes," said Theresa Alesso, president of Sony Electronics' Pro division. "With the ongoing development of unique 'smart applications,' NUCLeUS will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the OR."

Capabilities that are a part of NUCLeUS include:

providing hospitals with a secure, encrypted means of recording, archiving, distributing and managing surgical video and other types of medical imaging and patient data without requiring expensive network infrastructure upgrades

a software-based platform that greatly reduces room hardware requirements

fully scalable solution that can be easily extended to serve additional rooms or hospital buildings at any time

smart applications and additional optional features can be added remotely as they are released

support for third-party applications via APIs and a variety of mechanisms and tools

secure HIS integration, fully HL7 and DICOM compliant

