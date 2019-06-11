Sony Announces New FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS Super-telephoto Zoom Lens

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced another new lens for their expanding full-frame FE lens lineup, the new FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS super-telephoto zoom lens (model SEL200600G).

Sony's furthest reaching E-mount zoom, the new G Lens™ series model utilizes many of the company's most advanced lens design technologies to ensure excellent image quality, high-performance autofocus (AF) and outstanding control. When paired with any of the latest, fastest E-mount camera bodies, it will reliably track and accurately capture all types of moving subjects, including birds, wildlife, athletes in motion and much more.

"We will continue to innovate and expand upon our E-mount lens lineup, which now features 33 full-frame models and 51 lenses in total. The new 200-600mm super-telephoto zoom lens gives Sony's camera users yet another powerful tool to realize their vision," said Neal Manowitz, deputy president for Imaging and Professional Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. "For wildlife or bird photographers, sports photography enthusiasts and many others, it offers a new level of creative freedom, striking the ultimate balance between performance and portability."

Key Features – New FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS super-telephoto zoom lens

Extended reach with built-in stabilization

Versatile tele-zoom range from 200mm telephoto to 600mm super-telephoto



Compatible with Sony's E-mount 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters, extending the reach to a maximum of 840mm at F9 or 1200mm at F13 with outstanding image quality and AF performance



Built-in optical stabilization with three different mode settings, enabling images that are sharp and in-focus at extended super-telephoto focal lengths

High resolution and corner-to-corner sharpness throughout the entire zoom range

Five extra-low dispersion (ED) glass elements and an aspherical element, arranged in a new optical design that minimizes chromatic aberration



11-blade circular aperture mechanism that ensures beautiful bokeh



Coated with Sony's original Nano AR coating to suppress unwanted reflections, glare or ghosting in images

Fast, precise and quiet autofocus i

Equipped with Sony's Direct Drive SSM (DDSSM) focusing system, which has the power and precision needed to drive the lens mechanism for remarkably fast, accurate focusing



Advanced focus system for exceptionally quiet operation, avoiding any unwanted noise that can disrupt an unpredictable subject like a resting bird or other forms of wildlife

Internal zoom mechanism for reliable and stable handheld shooting

Overall lens length does not change while zooming, maintaining consistent balance and distance between the front of the lens and desired shooting subject



A fixed-length structure – internal zoom mechanism – retains high resistance to dust and moisture ii

in order to deal with difficult outdoor conditions

Quick zoom operation with light zoom ring torque

Refined control and reliability for use in the field

Focus ring featuring Linear Response MF for fine, responsive manual focus control



Three customizable focus-hold buttons, plus a Focus Range Limiter



Dust and moisture resistant designii and fluorine coating on the front element to resist dirt and fingerprints

Pricing and Availability

The FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS will ship in August 2019 for approximately $2,000 US and $2,600 CA. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

A variety of exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new lens and Sony 's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony's Alpha™ brand.

The new content will also be posted directly at the Sony Photo Gallery and the Sony Camera Channel on YouTube. For detailed product information, please visit:

i When the NEX series, ILCE-3000/3500, ILCE-5000/5100, ILCE-7/7R/7S, is attached, the autofocus function is limited. For details, please visit our support site.

https://support.d-imaging.sony.co.jp/www/cscs/lens_body/?area=gwt&lang=en&mdl=SEL200600G&cat=3

ii Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof

