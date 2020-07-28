Sony Announces World's First CFexpress Type A Memory Card with High-speed Performance and Tough Durability

High-speed Performance Both the CEA-G80T (80GB) and CEA-G160T (160GB) use the latest flash memory control technology to achieve write speeds as high as 700MB/s i and read speeds as high as 800MB/s i , greatly reducing buffer clearing times for efficient, stress-free shooting. The CFexpress Type A cards are ideally suited for high-speed continuous shooting of more than 1,000 uncompressed RAW still images, as well as 4K 120p movie recording at high bit rates with the Slow & Quick Motion function iii when paired with new Alpha 7S III, which features two CFexpress Type A compatible media slots, that also support UHS-I and UHS-II SDXC/SDHC cards, for simultaneous media capture or extended continuous recording of even the highest bit rate data. Compliance with the VPG400 video performance guarantee profile specification ensures stable video recording at 400 MB/s—creating a smooth workflow for professional creators.

Effective Heat Dissipation Design

The new CFexpress Type A memory cards are equipped with a heat sink to transfer heat generated by the card to the exterior when transmitting large amounts of data at high speed, using Sony's original alloy with excellent thermal conductivity. This enables users to record for long periods of timeiv even when recording 4K 120p video internally.

Tough Durability

Keeping up with Sony's TOUGH specifications, the new CFexpress Type A memory cards feature bending and impact resistance to protect precious data, even when frequently changing cards in the harshest environments. They are up to five times more resistant to drop impact and up to ten times more resistant to bending, compared to CFexpress Type A requirement standards, for outstanding durability. In addition, thanks to a specialized internal structure, they achieve an IPX7 water ingress protection rating and an IP5X dust ingress protection rating (IP57) for enhanced durability.

Reliability

Accidents happen. Sony's Memory Card File Rescuev data recovery software allows users to recover accidently deleted RAW images and 4K video from memory cards. In addition, Sony's Media Scan Utilityvi media diagnostic software will be updated to support CFexpress Type A cards allowing users to diagnose and receive a warning before the number of read/write cycles approaches the card's limit.

CFexpress Type A/SD Card Reader

Optimized for the new CFexpress Type A memory cards, the CFexpress Type A/SD card reader (MRW-G2) provides SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2) transfer speed, via its USB Type-C® connector, allowing creators to establish an efficient workflow when dealing with high-resolution images files, 4K video and other types of high-volume data. When combined with a CFexpress Type A card, it allows users to transfer data approximately 2.8 times faster than with conventional mediavii. The MRW-G2 card reader can be used with CFexpress Type A and SDXC/SDHC (UHS-I and UHS-II) memory cards.

Pricing and Availability

CFexpress Type A memory cards and card reader will be available in September 2020. See below for suggested retail pricing:

(US) – CEA-G80T/CEA-G160T: $199.99 USD / $399.99 USD

/ (CA) – CEA-G80T/CEA-G160T: $259.99 CAD / $519.99 CAD

CAD / CAD (US) – MRW-G2: $119.99 USD

(CA) – MRW-G2: $159.99 CAD

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Notes:

i Actual performance may vary and is dependent on environment and usage.

ii As of July 2020, Sony Survey

iii 10-bit depth and 4:2:2 color sampling, All Intra recording, when shooting in slow motion.

iv Depends on camera performance

v Does not support data recovery for Content Protected and Game Data files. Not all data may be recoverable.

vi MRW-G2 CFexpress Type A/SD card reader is required for CFexpress Type A card diagnosis. Diagnosis is not possible with readers from other manufacturers or a direct camera connection.

vii Sony test conditions. Compared to Sony's SDXC UHS-II memory card.

