Sony/ATV Signs Global Music Publishing Agreement With Latin Pop Band CNCO

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Sony/ATV Music Publishing today announced that it has signed a global agreement with the platinum-selling and Latin GRAMMY®-nominated Latin-American group, CNCO. The multi-year deal covers the group's catalog of current and future songs.

Jorge Mejia, President & CEO of Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Latin America and U.S. Latin said: "In a very small amount of time, CNCO has become nothing short of a household name among Latin music fans. In collaboration with our worldwide Sony/ATV teams, we look forward to giving shape to the songwriting dreams of Christopher, Zabdiel, Joel, Erick, and Richard, and to partnering in taking them to the next level both as songwriters and as artists."

Walter Kolm, President & CEO of WK Entertainment added: "Since their formation, CNCO's Chris, Erick, Joel, Richard and Zabdiel have not only grown as a band, but also as singer/songwriters. We are excited about this collaboration and feel confident that the team at Sony/ATV are the perfect partners to help these talented artists continue on that trajectory."

Signed to Sony Music Latin, the singers/songwriters shot to international superstardom with their breakout singles – "Reggaetón Lento"–the worldwide phenomenon, which to date has accumulated over 1.5 billion views on YouTube and nearly 500 million streams on Spotify, and "Hey DJ" which has garnered over 300 million views on YouTube and 340 million streams on Spotify. Since their debut in 2015, CNCO's No. 1 Billboard Latin Pop charting albums include Primera Cita and CNCO, as well as their most recent EP Que Quiénes Somos, for which the group penned nearly all of the tracks. Their numerous sold-out shows throughout the U.S., Latin America and Europe have solidified the band as one of Latin pop's most recognizable hit-makers.

CNCO's music and performances started to break language barriers with their sophomore album, CNCO, debuting at No. 1 in 13 countries across the Americas, such as the United States, Puerto Rico and Chile, and on the Top 20 charts in more than 30 countries around the world, including Singapore, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Cameroon, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Ireland. They've collaborated with artists such as Little Mix, Meghan Trainor and Becky G and in their early days, opened for Latin and Pop music icons, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin on their world tours.

The Latin music sensations, composed of Joel Pimentel, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, and Zabdiel De Jesús, were the 2015 winners of La Banda, Univision's music competition show launched to find the next Latin boy band (created by Simon Cowell and produced by Ricky Martin). At the grand finale of the show, the five artists, who hail from the countries of Ecuador, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, were announced as the members of CNCO (pronounced C-N-C-O), whose name is a take on the Spanish word for five, "cinco."

With a passionate community of fans, known as CNCOwners, the quintet has taken home some of the top music industry awards, including ten Latin American Music Awards, six Billboard Latin Music Awards, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, and four Teen Choice Awards, among others.

