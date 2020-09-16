Sony Celebrates 50 Years On The New York Stock Exchange

The decision to list Sony on the NYSE came from Sony co-founder Akio Morita, who believed that selling Sony stock in the U.S. was an important way to diversify funding sources and raise awareness of the Sony name among large numbers of shareholders and consumers. Since then, the company has learned a great deal from interacting with investors from around the world through the U.S. capital markets. By strengthening its involvement in the capital markets of the U.S., which is the global leader in the entertainment industry, Sony was able to acquire Music and Pictures, and develop those segments along with Games as core businesses in addition to its original electronics business. In 1971, the year after Sony was listed on the NYSE, Sony introduced an Outside Director to its Board of Directors, and has continued to evolve its corporate governance along with the growth of the company.

