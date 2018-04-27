Sony Classical Celebrates Living Stereo on Global Social Media and Streaming Platforms

Sixty years ago, RCA Victor celebrated the arrival of the stereo era with Living Stereo. The distinctive Living Stereo logo set new standards of fidelity in stereo playback, designed to highlight the label's commitment to state-of-the-art recording. Now part of the Sony Classical label, these recordings have been restored over the last two decades with the greatest care and fidelity to their original sound.

Sony Classical's new global campaign will feature comprehensive playlists such as Living Stereo Orchestral Spectaculars, Living Stereo Top 50, Living Stereo Deep Cuts, and more across streaming platforms that will sample the breadth and depth of repertoire in the Living Stereo series. Through its presence on social media, Sony Classical will also share with its followers a wealth of visual and editorial content about Living Stereo, including rarely seen session photos and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the process of remastering these classic recordings.

Beginning in 1958, when stereo LPs became a part of home entertainment, most Living Stereo releases featured the label's formidable roster of classical artists and orchestras, many of them recorded in three-channel stereo: left / center / right. Early stereo recordings relied on a conventional two-channel (left / right) recording format. RCA Victor – which had been recording in stereo since 1954 – discovered that three-channel stereo recording afforded a greater control over the balances in stereo, as well as a more completely integrated sound.

Among the legendary artists whose work defines this series are conductors Arthur Fiedler, Erich Leinsdorf, Pierre Monteux, Charles Munch, Fritz Reiner and Leopold Stokowski; pianists Van Cliburn, Emil Gilels, Byron Janis and Arthur Rubinstein; guitarist Julian Bream; violinist Jascha Heifetz; cellist Gregor Piatigorsky; singers Leontyne Price, Birgit Nilsson and Marian Anderson; and such ensembles as the Boston Symphony, Boston Pops and Chicago Symphony Orchestras, and the Robert Shaw Chorale. Their performances cover many of the most essential works in the classical music canon.

