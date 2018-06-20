Sony Corporation Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

TOKYO, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Corporation announced today that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  A copy of this document is available on the Sony Corporation Investor Relations website at https://www.sony.net/SonyInfo/IR/library/sec.html

In addition, shareholders of Sony may receive a printed copy of Sony's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by visiting https://www.sony.net/SonyInfo/IR/library/ar/request.html.

