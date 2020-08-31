Sony Corporation of America Donates Medical Face Shield Sets to Humanitarian Aid Organization Direct Relief

The medical face shield sets, which were manufactured for emergency use by Sony Corporation in Japan as part of Sony's continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, are comprised of an eyeglasses-like frame and ten replaceable plastic shields. Sony Corporation has already donated medical face shield sets to organizations in Japan; the donation to Direct Relief is the first donation outside of Japan.

"Direct Relief is so deeply grateful for the leadership and commitment reflected by Sony's action today, which is both keenly needed, will be put to immediate use, and is a perfect example of what's needed as we all face this historic threat to the health of people everywhere," said Thomas Tighe, CEO and President of Direct Relief.

"Sony Corporation of America, on behalf of Sony Corporation and all Sony companies in the United States, is proud to partner with Direct Relief, and we applaud their Emergency Response Team who helped us to coordinate the distribution of these medical face shields to those on the front lines battling COVID-19," said Mark E. Khalil, President and General Counsel, Sony Corporation of America.

The medical face shield sets are expected to be delivered to the final recipient organizations by September 1, 2020.

This donation is the latest effort by Sony to support ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts.

About Sony Corporation of America

Sony Corporation of America, located in New York, NY, is the U.S. headquarters of Sony Corporation, based in Tokyo, Japan. Sony's principal U.S. businesses include Sony Electronics Inc., Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC., Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Sony Music Entertainment and Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC. Sony recorded consolidated annual sales of approximately $76.67 billion USD for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and employs approximately 114,400.

About Direct Relief

A humanitarian organization committed to improving the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies, Direct Relief delivers lifesaving medical resources throughout the world to communities in need—without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay. For more information, please visit https://www.DirectRelief.org.

SOURCE Sony Corporation of America