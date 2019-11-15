Sony Electronics Adds Application Programmable Interface to aibo Robotic Companion

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics has announced an extensive software update for its autonomous robot puppy companion, aibo. The software update, Version 2.50 for the ERS1000 aibo model, opens the device to developer customization and feature enhancements, reflecting Sony's ongoing commitment to the continued evolution of aibo. Both U.S. and Japanese aibo owners now have access to exciting new programmable resources with the update, as well as several new whimsical capabilities, such as the ability to virtually feed aibo cookies, potty train it and more.

"As a longtime innovator and leader in the companion robot space, Sony is committed to working towards ongoing advancements and enhancements in A.I. and robotics technologies," says Michiko Araki Kelley, vice president, New Business and Corporate Marketing Group, Sony Electronics North America. "Software updates like Version 2.50 help to improve the aibo user experience, and also continue to help lead the A.I. and robotics conversation into the future."

The Version 2.50 software update introduces a new aibo Web-based application programming interface (API), which provides owners access to both the "aibo Developer Program" for more seasoned developers and the "aibo Visual Programming" for beginner programmers. The Web-based API can be used free of charge and allows owners to program aibo's actions. aibo's personality cannot be altered by any web API programming, so while users can program aibo to perform different actions, they cannot change the emotion, character or mood of aibo through programming.

The aibo Developer Program

Sony is looking to developers to continue building on aibo's abilities and create greater possibilities for aibo in the future with the aibo Developer Program. It is a licensing program that is accessible through a Web API to any aibo owner with the desire to create new applications, traits and experiences for aibo. Developers can utilize this program to create services and applications that can be linked with aibo. The mechanism of this API is the same as a general REST API, and it can be implemented in almost any system with an Internet environment.

aibo Visual Programming

aibo Visual Programming is an easy-to-use tool that allows owners to create original movements and tricks for aibo. The tool features a drag and drop block coding user interface for beginners making it easy to utilize.

By encouraging programming and development through the Web API, Sony Electronics aims to expand and promote collaboration with products and services provided by various creators, companies, organizations and educational institutions. In the future, Sony plans to enable developers who use aibo's software API to provide cooperative applications that can be shared by aibo users.

Additional New Features Added to My aibo App1

In addition to the programmable options made available through the API, Sony has included other new enhancements for aibo owners. Now, owners can have virtual fun feeding aibo through the My aibo App using the new mealtime feature, "aibo Food." The aibo Food feature can be enjoyed for free using "bonus coins," which can be exchanged for meals called "aibocrisps." Owners can earn "bonus coins" by signing into the My aibo App at specific intervals or during special events. Should an aibo owner run out of coins and wish to virtually feed aibo more frequently, more coins can always be purchased for a fee via the My aibo app.

Additionally, the Version 2.50 software update enables other handy training features to ensure a well-mannered puppy companion. Users can potty train their aibo with an added Mapping feature, train aibo to "be quiet," and they also gain a new feature enabling users to carry their aibo in an upright position.

For more information on the aibo Developer Program, please visit https://us.aibo.com/developer

For more information on aibo Visual Programing, please visit https://us.aibo.com/fan/visual_programming

For more information on aibo Food, please visit https://us.aibo.com/feature/food.html

From now through December 29, 2019, Sony Electronics is also offering a free aibone and Paw Pads with the purchase of an aibo. Find out more about this offer by visiting https://us.aibo.com

1 aibo and aibo AI Cloud Plan subscription required to fully enjoy all features of "My aibo." App subscription and major credit card required.

