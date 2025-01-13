Sony Electronics and Media RED Join Forces to Elevate Retail Media Through Innovative Display Technology Activations

Sony's Professional BRAVIA Displays Support Media RED's Efforts to Turn Underutilized Retail Space into Engaging Fan-Focused Experiences Benefitting Brands, Shoppers, and Stores

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics, a leader in technology and entertainment, and Media RED, under the leadership of visionary entrepreneur Tom Leach, are creatively reshaping in-store retail media advertising. This new collaboration harnesses Sony's commercial display technology while taking advantage of Media RED's global partnerships and expertise in brand advertising, storytelling, retail design, and software development.

A Confluence of Industry Leaders:

This initiative will enable leading companies to reimagine in-store retail media advertising. Taking advantage of underutilized operational space in entryways, under-activated aisles, and endcaps, this collaboration transforms ordinary retail spaces into vibrant, immersive brand showcases. Shoppers can experience powerful visuals paired with interactive retail elements that help deepen their engagement and support new forms of revenue generation.

Creating an Omnichannel Opportunity for Retail Media:

Marketers are projected to invest $128 billion in retail media this year alone, according to a new global forecast from the marketing research firm WARC. [^1^]

New technologies in targeted advertising and engagement metrics now allow retail environments to validate customer reach like never before, offering improved return on investment for brands and higher revenue potential for activations in physical retail locations. These technologies also immerse consumers in brand experiences, cultivating new fans, and deepening brand champions. Revitalizing environments at the heart of point-of-sale locations, these efforts can transform in-person shopping from transactions into memorable multi-sensory experiences.

A New Revenue Source and Branded Merchandise Showcases:

This initiative creates new revenue streams for brick-and-mortar retailers, captivating audiences through interactive display technology combined with Media RED's expertise in crafting compelling branded narratives. Sony and Media RED can seamlessly integrate into existing retail ad networks, while also spearheading the establishment of their own global ad network. This provides a turnkey solution for retailers seeking to establish their own in-store advertising strategy. Whether accommodating seasonal transformations or real-time updates via digital tools, this flexible initiative aligns with the dynamic landscape of retail media spending.

Pioneering Retail Media Solutions:

Tom Leach, CEO, and Founder of Media RED, envisions a future where in-store retail media sets a new standard for instant, in-person engagement. With a track record spanning entertainment, startups, real estate, and NGOs, Leach eagerly anticipates this collaboration, noting, "This endeavor stands ready to redefine the in-store shopping experience and revolutionize the way brands connect with consumers. Our ambition goes beyond aligning with the future of retail media; we aspire to forge and define it."

"Media RED's expertise in branded storytelling paired with the high-quality visuals synonymous with Sony's professional displays provide an interactive and opportunistic new form of retail media advertising and customer engagement," said Rich Ventura, Vice President, Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. "Together, we are creating an innovative, technology-driven way for shoppers to experience, interact with, and immerse themselves in brands and products. This initiative can also enhance a brand's message and fandom, draw attention to key products, and enable retailers to capitalize on existing space in a way that has the potential to generate new revenue."

The Retail Media Revolution:

With retail media on the rise, this joint effort is at the forefront of this shift, aiming to provide comprehensive solutions. With a focus on delivering hardware, software, and innovative storytelling, the collaboration offers in-store advertising opportunities to diverse retail environments, including big-box retail, convenience stores, shopping malls, theme parks, airports, gyms, fast-food chains, car dealerships, and grocery stores.

Media RED's Retail Innovation:

In 2022, Media RED successfully introduced a related retail media test within select Walmart entryway vestibules, pairing interactive digital screens, custom QR codes, and branded animation content with long-established claw machines. MGA, a leading multi-billion-dollar toy company, joined the engagement, leveraging their iconic LOL Surprise brand.

Footnotes:

[^1^] Source: https://www.businessinsider.com/retail-media-advertising-surges-challenging-google-traditional-channels-2023-9

