Sony Electronics Announces Content for 360 Reality Audio Will Be Available for Streaming Through Amazon Music HD

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced that 360 Reality Audio content, which offers a new immersive music experience for listeners, will be made available on the new Amazon Echo Studio with Amazon Music HD1 to customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan later this year.

First announced at CES 2019 in January, 360 Reality Audio is a music experience that utilizes Sony's object-based spatial audio technology. This technology makes it possible for artists and music creators to create a music experience by mapping sound sources such as vocals, chorus and instruments with positional information to suit their creative and artistic purpose. When listeners hear the content, they can enjoy a music experience that immerses them in sound and makes them feel as if they were right in front of their favorite artist. Technological development is underway to support a variety of audio devices such as headphones and speaker systems2, including the all-new Echo Studio.

1 Amazon Music HD subscription required.

2 Headphones Connect app requires download to iOS devices from App Store or for Android devices from Google Play. 360 Reality Audio requires subscription to compatible online music service and third-party terms, conditions, account and fees may apply.



Sony is working with major music labels, distribution services and industry leaders to create a new musical ecosystem around 360 Reality Audio, which will include the creation, distribution and playing of music content.

"It's been incredible to see the response from customers with the launch of Amazon Music HD," said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. "We're continuing to pioneer a new listening experience, and now by supporting Sony's 360 Reality Audio with the launch of Echo Studio, we're combining the convenience of streaming music at its highest quality, with voice. We're thrilled to make streaming music at its highest quality sound more accessible to customers than ever before."

"Customers tell us that they love just being able to ask Alexa for their favorite music," said Miriam Daniel, VP of Alexa and Echo Devices, Amazon. "With Echo Studio, which supports Sony's 360 Reality Audio, we have engineered a completely new listening experience for customers. Through one simple device, they will be able to immerse themselves in music like never before, hearing each song the way its creators intended it to be heard."

"Sony's 360 Reality Audio is a truly next-level listening experience that closely mimics the deep sonic notes and omni-directional soundscape of a live musical performance," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics North America. "We're excited to bring this experience to Amazon's large base of music enthusiasts, and I know they will be delighted with the results."

"We are proud to offer this new and immersive music experience through Amazon Music HD and the all-new Echo Studio. We hope to further energize the market by expanding available options for listeners to enjoy their music," said Yoshinori Matsumoto, director and deputy president, Sony Home Entertainment and Sound Products Inc. "Moving forward, Sony intends to expand the number of compatible streaming services and devices to build an ecosystem that reaches as many listeners as possible."

To learn more about Amazon Music HD, head to amazon.com/music/unlimited/hd

For additional details of 360 Reality Audio, visit our official website at https://www.sony.net/360RA

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

*Amazon, Echo, Alexa, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

SOURCE Sony Electronics Inc.

