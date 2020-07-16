Sony Electronics Announces Expanded Capability of Camera Remote Software Development Kit (SDK) for Third Party Developers

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. has announced an updated version 1.01 for their Camera Remote Software Development Kit, expanding the functionality and versatility of the SDK for developers and integrators.

Sony, the industry leader in both full-frame and mirrorless cameras, has released the SDK based on extensive interest in their camera lineup from commercial customers since this February, and has been further expanding the solution since its launch.

The new SDK Version 1.01 allows for improved functionality with professional drone applications thanks to the addition of Linuxi compatibility. Additionally, the new software will increase remote control capabilities over camera settings. New functions, which are appealing to the workflow for a wide variety of professional and commercial industries including security, entertainment and many others, include:

Ability to set Focus Magnifier Setting

Utilize expanded Focus Area setting when using AF Area Position ii

Zoom will be adjustable through Zoom Type Status, Zoom Scale, and Zoom Bar Information functions

Operate detailed White Balance (WB) settings including: Custom WB, AutoWB (AWB) Lock, Biaxial Fine Tuning and Picture Effect.

Control Media Format, Flash, and interval shooting

Adjustable frame rate or file format for video shooting

"The voice of our customers is critical to every aspect of our imaging business," said Neal Manowitz, Deputy President of Sony Imaging Products and Solutions Americas for Sony Electronics. "We will continue to evolve our SDK to meet the growing demands of our commercial clients, ultimately allowing them to capture, measure and create in ways they never could before."

Rand Knight, Senior Advisor for Visual Intelligence, an industry-leading software and sensor technology company that utilizes drones to provide accurate geometric measurement data for bridges, towers and many other structures, said "The ability to leverage remote direct control of the Sony a7R IV has completely changed our business. The efficiencies that can be leveraged with the Linux-based SDK not only save time and processing power, but they allow for precise and repeatable results that can be employed for highly-accurate 3D models."

Tabb Firchau, Founder and President of Freefly Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced camera movement systems for aerial cinematography, added "With SDK Version 1.01, the ability to remotely control all of these additional camera settings makes a huge difference to our filmmaking customers. From thousands of feet away, they can perfectly dial in their shot to match the look and feel of the project, minimizing stress and demands on post production."

Support for Sony's SDK is also being expanded to Canada, due to launch from July 16th. SDK Version 1.01 is available now and can be downloaded HERE.

Notes:

i The new SDK Version 1.01 is compatible with 64bit (ARMv8) of Linux and will become compatible with 32bit (ARMv7) this summer. SDK is also conveniently compatible with Windows 8.1 / 10 systems.

ii Excludes Tracking Autofocus

