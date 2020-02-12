Sony Electronics Announces New Camera Software Development Kit for Third-party Developers and Integrators

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics today announced the release of a new software development kit (SDK) that enables third-party developers and integrators to access control of select Sony cameras.

Sony, the industry leader in both full-frame and mirrorless cameras, is releasing the SDK based on extensive interest in its camera lineup from commercial customers.

"The customer's voice is absolutely critical to all aspects of our business," said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Sony Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. "After receiving many requests, we are excited to finally be able to open our platform in this manner. Companies will now be able to custom develop applications to control our cameras remotely, allowing them to take full advantage of the many innovations in Sony's lineup, including industry-leading autofocus, shooting speeds and much more. Ultimately, this gives professional clients the ability to create new and different imaging experiences unlike anything that's been done before."

With the new SDK, key camera controls and still image data captured will be available for remote access, including adjustment of camera settings, shutter release and live view monitoring. These control capabilities are appealing to the workflow of a wide variety of industries, including security, entertainment and many others.

One company with high expectations for Sony's SDK is Telemetrics Inc., which specializes in robotics and camera control systems. Telemetrics Inc. offers complete packages, including a weather-resistant housing unit on a remotely controlled pan/tilt head that is compatible with select Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras. They sell to a wide variety of clients, including broadcast, production, sports and education companies.

"Combining our expertise in robotics and camera control with the impressive capabilities of Sony's Alpha camera technology will allow us to create some especially unique solutions for capturing live sports entertainment, which include the newly introduced PT-CP-S5 Compact Pan/Tilt Head and the WP-HOU-A9 Camera Housing unit," said Michael Cuomo, vice president of Telemetrics Inc. "We've been thrilled with the results and are extremely excited at the potential for future integration with our systems."

Initially, the Camera Remote SDK will support Sony's α – (Alpha) 7R IV and α - 9 II bodies, with plans to gradually expand the lineup of supported cameras hereafteri. The Camera Remote SDK is available now and can be downloaded at http://www.sony.net/CameraRemoteSDK

The current Camera Remote API's provision will be closed following this new release of the new Camera Remote SDK, and its support will be terminatedii.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

i The supported Cameras by current Camera Remote API are not included in compatible cameras' line-up for Camera Remote SDK

ii Refer to the Camera Remote API site for details –

https://developer.sony.com/develop/cameras/get-started

SOURCE Sony Electronics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sony.com/news

