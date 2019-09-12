Sony Electronics Brings 16K-capable Display System to Consumers' Living Rooms with Crystal LED Residential Solutions

Crystal LED is a modular technology, enabling it to be installed in virtually any desired size and resolution to accommodate consumers' needs and residential space availability. Sample residential configurations include:

Full HD Size (18 Units) ~110-inch Diagonal ~8ft (W) x 4ft (H) 4K Size (72 Units) ~220-inch Diagonal ~16ft (W) x 9ft (H) 8K Size (288 Units) ~440-inch Diagonal ~32ft (W) x 18ft (H) 16K Size (576 Units) ~790-inch Diagonal ~63ft (W) x 18ft (H)

"Scaling this technology to residential installation marks a milestone in Sony's efforts to get closer to consumers," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics North America. "Crystal LED delivers over a million-to-one contrast ratio, the most accurate light levels, low heat emission and a picture quality that is absolutely breathtaking. By offering the display in modular configurations, consumers now have an exciting new option for the transition from home projection systems and large-screen TVs."

Crystal LED for home installation is available through a select group of specially trained and certified Sony dealers. The product is supported by Sony's award-winning technical support team with additional design support resources, installation and maintenance on end-users' applications provided by Sony Electronics, which will also offer custom installer Crystal LED service training, enabling them to remotely monitor and support displays after installation.

Sony's Crystal LED direct view display system uses ultra-fine micro-LED measuring 0.003 mm² – half the width of a human hair – which are 100 times smaller than traditional LEDs. The display recently received a prestigious 2019 Display Industry Award for "Display of the Year" from the Society of Information Display, recognizing Crystal LED's unprecedented visual experience. The technology delivers crisp, blur-free moving images with high frame rate up to 120p for razor-sharp motion rendition that is far beyond the reach of conventional video.

Additional technical highlights:

HDR with high brightness (1,000 nits)

10-bit grayscale

Precise color reproduction

Extraordinary color gamut – 140 percent of sRGB

High frame rates up to 120p

Nearly 180-degree viewing angle

Spectacular 3D

Non-standard aspect ratios

99 percent black surface area for delivering high contrast and high resolution

Experience the power of the Crystal LED display system at CEDIA Expo 2019, where attendees will be able to view a massive 4K setup with spectacular imagery. Visitors are invited to stop by the Sony Exhibit #2513 during CEDIA Expo, held at Colorado Convention Center from Sept. 12-14, to see this technology firsthand.

