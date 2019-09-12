Sony Electronics Brings Award-winning Custom Installer Solutions to CEDIA Expo 2019

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced its latest exhibition of current and future custom installer solutions at CEDIA Expo 2019. As a founding associate member of the CEDIA trade organization, Sony has perennially offered products aimed at supercharging the home entertainment experience and faithfully reflecting the content creators' intent. This year, the company will showcase a broad portfolio of televisions, home audio, home video and premium home cinema projectors—all designed to meet the dynamic needs of consumers and custom installers. Additionally, booth visitors will see a demonstrated home configuration of Sony's Crystal LED display system, now available as a home alternative to large-screen TVs and projection systems.

At the conference, Sony also unveiled updates for two of its 4K Theater Projector models. The VPL-VW5000ES and VPL-VW885ES will be newly equipped with Digital Focus Optimizer and Dual Contrast control, currently offered with VPL-VW995ES and well received by users. These models will offer more accurate focus and dynamic contrast to make every scene sprint to life with detail and realism. The updates will be rolled out to the VPL-VW5000ES and VPL-VW885ES models starting in winter 2019, along with a software update for existing installs of these models.

"Sony is harnessing the power of next-generation AV technologies to bring its products closer to consumers and deliver exciting entertainment experiences," said Mike Fasulo. "With Sony's broad portfolio of quality home entertainment products—combined with our industry-renowned tools, training and operational efficiencies—custom installers have the products and support they need to both delight their customers and position their businesses for long-term success."

Sony offers an array of full-home entertainment solutions, with display products ranging from large-screen 4K/8K LED TVs and 4K OLED TVs to true 4K projectors and residential/commercial solutions, such as its unique Crystal LED display system. In addition, Sony provides a wide variety of complementary audio/visual products designed for custom install, including 4K Blu-ray and audio solutions.

At CEDIA 2019, Sony will showcase its solutions for helping custom installers deliver the best possible and most seamless integration, including:

Big screen premium 8K and 4K HDR televisions , including the A9G, Sony's new flagship MASTER Series 4K OLED TV, and the Z9G, Sony's other flagship MASTER Series 8K HDR TV available in 85-inch and 98-inch configurations. MASTER Series TVs provide true mastery of picture quality, with color, contrast and clarity approaching that of a professional-grade monitor. They were developed in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment to truly display the creators' intent. Both models are powered by Sony's best-ever Picture Processor X1 Ultimate. Also on display will be the Sony A8G BRAVIA OLED 4K TV, offering unprecedented blacks and incredible contrast with a slimmer, redesigned chassis, and Sony's big screen X950G 4K HDR TVs, equipped with Full Array Backlighting and Sony's best-ever Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate.

, including the A9G, Sony's new flagship MASTER Series OLED TV, and the Z9G, Sony's other flagship MASTER Series HDR TV available in 85-inch and 98-inch configurations. MASTER Series TVs provide true mastery of picture quality, with color, contrast and clarity approaching that of a professional-grade monitor. They were developed in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment to truly display the creators' intent. Both models are powered by Sony's best-ever Picture Processor X1 Ultimate. Also on display will be the Sony A8G BRAVIA OLED TV, offering unprecedented blacks and incredible contrast with a slimmer, redesigned chassis, and Sony's big screen X950G HDR TVs, equipped with Full Array Backlighting and Sony's best-ever Picture Processor X1™ Ultimate. The ES line of even bigger screen 4K HDR home cinema projectors for home theater enthusiasts that are seeking extra-large displays. The VPL-VW995ES projector is one of Sony's most powerful home cinema projectors yet, with All Range Crisp Focus (ARC-F) lens and a laser source that provides 2,200 lumens for spectacular brightness; VPL-VW695ES is versatile 1,800 lumens lamp projector equipped with enhanced features such as high dynamic contrast by Advanced Iris, Picture Position Memory to store key settings and 4K Motionflow for smoother and clearer motion; and the VPL-VW295ES projector includes many of the features of the other two models, such as a native 4K SXRD panel, HDMI 18 Gbps compatibility, 4K Motionflow and HDR capability at a cost-effective price point. In addition, VPL-VW5000ES and VPL-VW885ES will demonstrate the enhanced focus and contrast offering a uniquely lifelike picture with the newly announced software update.

for home theater enthusiasts that are seeking extra-large displays. The VPL-VW995ES projector is one of Sony's most powerful home cinema projectors yet, with All Range Crisp Focus (ARC-F) lens and a laser source that provides 2,200 lumens for spectacular brightness; VPL-VW695ES is versatile 1,800 lumens lamp projector equipped with enhanced features such as high dynamic contrast by Advanced Iris, Picture Position Memory to store key settings and Motionflow for smoother and clearer motion; and the VPL-VW295ES projector includes many of the features of the other two models, such as a native SXRD panel, HDMI 18 Gbps compatibility, Motionflow and HDR capability at a cost-effective price point. In addition, VPL-VW5000ES and VPL-VW885ES will demonstrate the enhanced focus and contrast offering a uniquely lifelike picture with the newly announced software update. Premium home audio solutions , including the STR-ZA5000ES AV receiver, featuring Dolby Atmos® and DTS: X support along with seamless IP control integration with the leading control systems, and new flagship 4K Ultra HD UBP-X1100ES Blu-ray™ player. Also on display will be the premium HT-Z9F soundbar with 3.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X and Vertical Surround Engine, as well as the HT-ST5000 soundbar with 7.1.2ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X—both featuring IP control integration.

, including the STR-ZA5000ES AV receiver, featuring Dolby Atmos® and DTS: X support along with seamless IP control integration with the leading control systems, and new flagship Ultra HD UBP-X1100ES Blu-ray™ player. Also on display will be the premium HT-Z9F soundbar with 3.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X and Vertical Surround Engine, as well as the HT-ST5000 soundbar with 7.1.2ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X—both featuring IP control integration. Sony's displays certified for use with IMAX® Enhanced content, including Sony's 4K projectors, as well as new A9G and A8G OLED and Z9G and X950G LED TVs. This certification and licensing program meets a carefully prescribed set of performance requirements from IMAX and DTS® engineers and Hollywood's leading technical specialists to offer consumers a new level of quality in immersive sight and sound experiences for the home.

including Sony's projectors, as well as new A9G and A8G OLED and Z9G and X950G LED TVs. This certification and licensing program meets a carefully prescribed set of performance requirements from IMAX and DTS® engineers and leading technical specialists to offer consumers a new level of quality in immersive sight and sound experiences for the home. Sony's immersive Crystal LED display system, which will be shown in a massive 4K x 2K setup. The modular and configurable display technology brings over a million-to-one contrast, precise color reproduction and 99 percent black surface area using 0.003 mm² ultrafine LEDs. The cutting-edge display, which is available to the residential market now, shows the finest image details and most accurate light levels with low heat. Boasting HDR, high frame rate and a nearly 180-degree viewing angle, Crystal LED display system is an ideal choice for residential consumers looking to transition from home projection systems and large-screen TVs.

Sony's renowned support for custom installers has not gone unrecognized. ProSource has named Sony its "Projector and Specialty TV Vendor of the Year" for 2019 and, in past years, has honored Sony with numerous "Overall Vendor of the Year" awards. Additionally, Sony has been named a CE Pro "Brand Leader" in the TV, Front Projection, AV Receiver and Blu-ray™ categories for three years running – representing Sony's entire channel portfolio. CE Pro has also honored Sony with numerous "Quest for Quality" awards over the past six years, recognizing the company's commitment to providing the custom installation channel with exceptional profitability, customer service and support.

Sony's portfolio of solutions for custom installers will be on display at CEDIA Expo 2019, Exhibit #2513, from Sept. 12-14.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

