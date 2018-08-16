Sony Electronics Introduces the AV Center XAV-AX210 with iDatalink® Maestro Compatibility, Smartphone Connectivity and High Power Sound

XAV-AX210 Key Features

iDatalink® Maestro : a new way to connect car audio without losing the vehicle's originally equipped functions. It provides a seamless interface with factory infotainment and vehicle information such as air conditioning, performance and safety

: a new way to connect car audio without losing the vehicle's originally equipped functions. It provides a seamless interface with factory infotainment and vehicle information such as air conditioning, performance and safety Apple CarPlay :** a smarter, safer way to use iPhone on the road; Apple CarPlay seamlessly integrates iPhones with the car audio's display and controls; drivers can make phone calls, access music, send and receive messages, get directions and more while staying focused on the road

:** a smarter, safer way to use iPhone on the road; Apple CarPlay seamlessly integrates iPhones with the car audio's display and controls; drivers can make phone calls, access music, send and receive messages, get directions and more while staying focused on the road Android Auto™ : *** Google Assistant is now integrated into Android Auto, which extends the Android platform into the car in a way that is purpose-built for driving; with a simple and intuitive interface and powerful new voice actions, it minimizes distractions and automatically brings useful information organized into simple cards that appear when needed

*** Google Assistant is now integrated into Android Auto, which extends the Android platform into the car in a way that is purpose-built for driving; with a simple and intuitive interface and powerful new voice actions, it minimizes distractions and automatically brings useful information organized into simple cards that appear when needed Bluetooth® Technology: offers hands-free calling and wireless audio streaming between mobile devices and the receiver with touchscreen phone book

offers hands-free calling and wireless audio streaming between mobile devices and the receiver with touchscreen phone book 55Wx4 Max / 20Wx4 RMS DRA2 with EXTRA BASS™ Circuitry:**** a built-in 4-channel amplifier delivers 55 watts x 4 (max. at 4 ohms) / 20 watts x 4 (RMS at 4 ohms) output power with DRA2 (Dynamic Reality Amp 2) power IC; the EXTRA BASS™ works to overcome engine noise and reproduce clear punchy sound at any volume level; the 2-mode boost steps allow delicate and heavy boost settings to suit the driver's mood

a built-in 4-channel amplifier delivers 55 watts x 4 (max. at 4 ohms) / 20 watts x 4 (RMS at 4 ohms) output power with DRA2 (Dynamic Reality Amp 2) power IC; the EXTRA BASS™ works to overcome engine noise and reproduce clear punchy sound at any volume level; the 2-mode boost steps allow delicate and heavy boost settings to suit the driver's mood Improved Sound Optimization: the DSO (Dynamic Stage Organizer) creates ambient sound as if there were speakers on the dashboard; the 10-band equalizer (EQ10) with 10 pre-sets provides easy and effective frequency adjustment for various listening environments

the DSO (Dynamic Stage Organizer) creates ambient sound as if there were speakers on the dashboard; the 10-band equalizer (EQ10) with 10 pre-sets provides easy and effective frequency adjustment for various listening environments FLAC Audio File Compatible (via USB terminal): free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC), is an audio format similar to MP3, but with the difference that it compresses without any loss in quality; the XAV-AX210 can play back FLAC files allowing up to 24-bit depth sampling frequency at 96 kHz (down-converted to 48 kHz for playback)

(via USB terminal): free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC), is an audio format similar to MP3, but with the difference that it compresses without any loss in quality; the XAV-AX210 can play back FLAC files allowing up to 24-bit depth sampling frequency at 96 kHz (down-converted to 48 kHz for playback) Rear View Camera Ready with 3-External Camera Input: this newly introduced feature allows passengers to see a selected image among three connected cameras; one input relates to the reverse while the other two can be selected manually

this newly introduced feature allows passengers to see a selected image among three connected cameras; one input relates to the reverse while the other two can be selected manually High Voltage Pre-out (4V): provides a powerful 4-volt signal that attains clearer sound with less distortion when the head unit is connected to the power amplifier

provides a powerful 4-volt signal that attains clearer sound with less distortion when the head unit is connected to the power amplifier Ergonomically Designed Rotary Volume: the ergonomically designed rotary volume with machine-cut aluminum top and an integrated button provides instant access to the optional menu that includes source selections and sound adjustments while minimizing distractions behind the wheel

the ergonomically designed rotary volume with machine-cut aluminum top and an integrated button provides instant access to the optional menu that includes source selections and sound adjustments while minimizing distractions behind the wheel Clear and Responsive 6.4-inch Touch Screen: features 'lighter touch' operation with optimal visibility

features 'lighter touch' operation with optimal visibility SiriusXM Radio ready: capable of providing a seamless, fully integrated satellite radio experience

capable of providing a seamless, fully integrated satellite radio experience CD/DVD Player: brings tunes and entertainment to life on every adventure

brings tunes and entertainment to life on every adventure Configurable Steering Wheel Remote Input: covers general command protocol, so no adaptors are necessary for signal conversion between steering wheel and the head unit

North America pricing and availability for the AV Center XAV-AX210 will be announced in the fall of 2018. Sony is exhibiting the XAV-AX210 at the Mobile Electronics Association's KnowledgeFest 2018 in booth #201.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K Ultra HD TVs. Visit www.sony.com/news for more information.

