Sony Electronics Introduces the New Interchangeable-Lens Vlog Camera ZV-E10 for Vloggers and Video Creators

At its core, the ZV-E10 features a 24.2-megapixel (approx. effective) APS-C Exmor™ CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processing engine to produce high-quality imagery with high-sensitivity, detailed texture depiction and beautiful natural bokeh. Additionally, the ZV-E10 includes the acclaimed vlogging-specific features favored in the popular ZV-1 digital camera including "Background Defocus" i that can smoothly switch between a blurred (bokeh) and sharp background, as well as the "Product Showcase Setting" ii mode that allows the camera to automatically shift focus from the subject's face to an object being highlighted.

"With the introduction of Sony's first interchangeable lens vlog camera, the ZV-E10, we are excited to meet the growing needs of today's creators," said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "The new ZV-E10 pairs the versatility and excellent image quality of a large-sensor interchangeable lens camera with user-friendly features that are specifically designed for vlogging, making it an ideal tool for video creators looking to transition to a more advanced set up."

The ZV-E10 features a video-first design in a lightweight form factor (approx. 12 oz. / 343giii) and includes the popular side-opening Vari-angle LCD Screen that allows creators to connect external mics on top of the camera. This simplifies setup while still allowing users to see the screen in selfie shooting mode and from high and low angles.

In addition to the screen, the ZV-E10 includes several other easy-to-use functions that are specifically designed for vlogging, including a new mode button located on the top of the camera that allows creators to easily change between Still/Movie/Slow and Quick modes with just one touch.

The new camera also includes advanced video features such as 4K (QFHD: 3840 x 2160) video shooting and Slow Motion with high picture quality (FHD 120p)iv. Electronic image stabilization with Active Modev is also available and delivers stable video recording even while walking and shooting hand-held. Further, the ZV-E10's advanced AF (autofocus) technology provides fast, precise AF with excellent tracking performance, as well as high quality audio for clear sound recording.

Sony Vlog Challenge Contest

Together with this announcement, Sony will host their second Sony Vlog Challenge Contest that encourages entrants to create a vlog that highlights something that they are the most passionate and enthusiastic about. The entry period is July 27 – September 27, 2021 and is open to video creators in the U.S. (excl. terr.) and Canada (excl. Quebec). See contest official rules here*.

Creative Versatility

An Interchangeable Lens Camera for Expanded Creative Expression

The ZV-E10 allows the user to expand their creative expression by utilizing the ideal lens for each individual scene they want to shoot. The wide variety of compatible lenses in Sony's E-mount lens lineup lets the user choose the perfect lens based on their creative vision.

Advanced Autofocus

Sony's industry-leading AF technology enables the user to leave focusing to the camera so that they can concentrate on composing their shot. The ZV-E10 includes Fast Hybrid AF and Real-time Eye AF for videovi with Real-time Trackingvii that allows the camera to keep track of the subject's face and eyes for fast and precise autofocusing even while recording on-the-go and in challenging environments. The user can also customize the camera's AF settings, such as AF Transition Speed and AF Subject Shift Sensitivity, to choose the rate at which the camera shifts from one point to another according to their creative preferences.

Additionally, the ZV-E10's Touch Focus function allows the user to intuitively set the focus position by simply touching the screen. With one tap, the user can instantly shift the focus position from one subject to another – almost anywhere in the frame. This is available in both still and video modes.

High Quality Audio

Sony's leading technology, thanks to its internal Directional 3-Capsule Mic, enables the ZV-E10 to capture crystal clear sound recordings that accurately capture the speaker's voice and the supplied wind screen to greatly reduce wind noise. For expanded audio options, the ZV-E10 includes a Digital audio interface via Multi Interface (MI) Shoe and a mic jack to connect an external mic. The inclusion of a headphone jack allows the user to connect headphones to accurately monitor sound recordings. Audio output timing can also be set for Live or Lip Sync.

Putting the Subject First

When shooting in different settings with dramatic changes in light, the user can rest assured that the ZV-E10 will automatically correct the exposure, using an original Face Priority AE (autoexposure) algorithm capable of rapid AE transitions, so that the subject's face is not over or under exposed. This allows the camera to detect the subject's face and adjusts the exposure to ensure that the face is depicted at optimal brightness, even when selfie-shooting in scenes with extreme changes in lighting, and even if the subject's face turns away momentarily from the camera. In addition, the camera features the same advanced color science from the popular ZV-1 to optimize skin tones for any subject in both still and video modes.

Cutting-Edge Video Features:

Internal 4K movie recording through full pixel readout without pixel binning viii

movie recording through full pixel readout without pixel binning High bit rate XAVC S™ codec ix at 100Mbps when recording 4K

at 100Mbps when recording Slow & Quick Motion x

High-speed full HD recording at 120 fps xi

Interval Shooting[xii] for stunning time-lapse videos xiii

Hybrid Log-Gamma (HDR)xiv / S-Gamut3.Cine / S-Log3, S-Gamut3 / S-Log3

Designed for Video Creators

Users can comfortably operate the new ZV-E10 thanks to its easy-to-hold body grip and large MOVIE button that is conveniently located on top of the camera. When paired with the optional Shooting Grip with Wireless Remote Commander (GP-VPT2BT, sold separately), one-handed shooting is simplified with easy to access zoom, record and a customizable button. A recording lamp (tally light) is also provided on the front face of the body for an at-a-glance indication of recording status. A red frame on the LCD screen also appears while recording to quickly and easily lets the user know if recording is active when behind the camera.

A unique feature of the ZV-E10 is the zoom lever that can operate optical zoom with power zoom lenses and Clear Image zoom with both zoom and prime lenses. Using Clear Image zoom, the user can zoom without losing video resolution to maintain full 4K video. The user can also choose from eight zoom speed settings for added creative flexibility.

The ZV-E10 features long battery performance with enough power to capture up to 125 minutesxv or 440 imagesxvi on a full charge so the user can record for long periods without worry. When shooting indoors, AC power supplies like the optional AC-PW20AM can supply power, so the user can continue to record without worrying about battery consumption. Power can also be supplied through a USB Type-C® connector, allowing external batteries to power the camera for extended battery life when shooting on the go. To conserve the camera's battery, the ZV-E10's Vari-angle LCD Screen allows the user to put the camera into Power save modexvii by closing it and instantly turn the camera on by opening the panel.

Stay Connected

Livestreaming

The ZV-E10 can also be used as a high-quality webcam or live streaming camera by simply connecting it to a PC or smartphonexviii for increased mobility while streaming with no additional software needed. The feature allows the user to take advantage of the ZV-E10's outstanding image quality and crystal-clear audio as well Face Priority AE and Soft Skin Effect while livestreaming or on video calls. The ZV-E10 supports standards used for USB cameras like UVC (USB Video Class) / UAC (USB Audio Class). The ZV-E10 also allows users to connect to a power supply via USB cable while livestreaming for longer usage. For added convenience, the user can assign this function to a custom button to start streaming instantly.

Easy File Data and Transfers

Using Sony's Imaging Edge Mobile appxix, users can transfer selected images and video files to a mobile device via Wi-Fi. This also allows the user to transfer RAW image files. After the camera has been paired to the Imaging Edge Mobile app, the files' location data can be acquired from the mobile device and recorded. Users can transfer files from an SD card in the camera to a smartphone (mobile device) via Bluetooth even if the camera is powered OFFxx.

Pricing and Availability

The new ZV-E10 will be available in black and white in the end of August for approximately $700.00 USD and $900.00 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

A new kit featuring the ZV-E10 camera and E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS power zoom lens will also be available in the end of August and will be sold for approximately $800.00 USD and $1,000.00 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new camera and Sony's other imaging products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony α - Alpha brand.

New content will also be posted directly at the Sony Photo Gallery. For detailed product information, please visit:

A product video on the new ZV-E10 can be viewed HERE.

More information on the Sony Vlog Challenge Contest can be found HERE.

* NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY. "Sony Vlog Challenge Contest". Open to legal residents of U.S. / D.C. (excluding territories) and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18+ (19+AL, NE,) at time of entry. 07/07/21-09/07/21. See Official Rules, including prizes, entry instructions, and odds of winning at https://www.sony.net/united/sonyvlogchallenge/northamerica/en. Void in P.R., Quebec and where prohibited. Sponsor: Sony Electronics Inc., 16535 Via Esprillo, San Diego, CA 92127.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

