Sony Electronics Launches New Native 4K Home Cinema Projectors, Featuring Advanced Processing and HDR Enhancement

"Sony has led the 4K projector market for nearly a decade, and we're thrilled to announce a new range of powerhouse models for our customers and CI dealers," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. "Offering a big screen, immersive viewing experience that delivers the creator's true intent is a core goal when developing our projectors, and these new models are no exception."

VPL-VW715ES & VPL-VW915ES Key Features

The new lamp VPL-VW715ES model and laser VPL-VW915ES model will replace the VPL-VW695ES and VPL-VW885ES respectively. The two models offer an incredibly clear HDR experience by implementing new picture processor "X1™ for projector," based on technology used for Sony's best-in-class TVs. These projectors – both offered at competitive price points – will add to Sony's range of reliable and high-quality offerings.

Dynamic HDR Enhancer : Due to the processing power of the newly installed X1™ for projector, more detailed analysis is performed and HDR enhancement power is stronger compared to previous models. The new HDR feature analyzes scene-by-scene to deliver the best contrast performance when viewing HDR content, making the bright scenes brighter and the dark scenes darker. This dynamic range of contrast and brightness is further expanded by linking the light source and iris to further calibrate lighting output. 1

: Due to the processing power of the newly installed X1™ for projector, more detailed analysis is performed and HDR enhancement power is stronger compared to previous models. The new HDR feature analyzes scene-by-scene to deliver the best contrast performance when viewing HDR content, making the bright scenes brighter and the dark scenes darker. This dynamic range of contrast and brightness is further expanded by linking the light source and iris to further calibrate lighting output. Digital Focus Optimizer : This new technology improves focus level by compensating optical degradation of the lens to offer corner-to-corner clarity.

: This new technology improves focus level by compensating optical degradation of the lens to offer corner-to-corner clarity. Sony's Unique Super Resolution "Reality Creation" Technology: X1™ for projector analyzes each scene to enrich 4K content with real-world detail and texture. Even content filmed in 2K or Full HD is upscaled close to 4K . Resolution of each subject is then optimized to reproduce real-world textures.2

VPL-GTZ380 Key Features

Sony's flagship 4K SXRD laser projector VPL-GTZ380 offers an impressive visual experience in a home theater or living room, as well as corporate, entertainment and simulation environments. This projector delivers overwhelming image expression with its high contrast, brightness and HDR with wide color gamut in a compact body size (112 lbs.), vastly elevating customers' favorite movies, TV shows and games. The model also features "X1™ Ultimate for projector," to enable enhanced picture quality.

This groundbreaking projector incorporates a newly developed 0.74" native 4K SXRD™ panel with improved light stability and a new laser light source using a red laser diode in addition to the two different-wavelength blue laser diodes. This enables the model to achieve an impressive 10,000 lumens and a wide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3 without any loss of brightness. With low-heat and a compact chassis, this industry-leading projector offers flexible installation possibilities.

Availability

The VPL-VW715 model is available to order today in black or white at Best Buy, Amazon and other authorized dealers. For product details, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/projector/vpl-vw715es.

The VPL-VW915 model is available to order today in black at Best Buy, Amazon and other authorized dealers. For product details, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/projector/vpl-vw915es.

The VPL-GTZ380 model will be available this winter. For product details, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/projector/vpl-gtz380.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Requires HDR compatible content from supported streaming services, such as Amazon Video.

2 Upscaled, simulated and enhanced 4K images will vary based on source content.

