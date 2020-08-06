Sony Electronics Launches the Next Generation of Industry-Leading Noise Canceling with WH-1000XM4

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the WH-1000XM4 – the highly-anticipated fourth-generation headphones from Sony's award-winning 1000X family. The wireless over-ear model offers all the much-loved technology from the popular WH-1000XM3, with additional smart features that personalize and control music, improve industry-leading noise cancelation* and adjust ambient sound automatically based on user preferences.

"Our industry-leading noise canceling has continued to wow the world, and this new model takes that incredible technology even further," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. "Sony was the pioneer behind noise canceling technology back in 1995, and that 25 years of experience has helped us drive the industry forward and offer best-in-class audio products."

Noise Cancelation

Sony's Best-Ever Noise Canceling Performance: With two microphones on each earcup, Dual Noise Sensor technology captures ambient noise and passes the data to the trusted HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1. Then a new BLUETOOTH® Audio System on Chip (SoC) senses music and noise at over 700 times per second. Using a new algorithm, the HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1 applies noise canceling processing in real time. This industry-leading noise canceling allows the user to focus more on the music or entertainment they love and blur out the chaos of the outside world.

Exceptional Sound

: Using Edge-AI, DSEE Extreme more accurately rebuilds audio lost during digital compression for a full fidelity experience. Edge-AI analyzes music in real time and recognizes instruments, music genres and individual elements of each song to restore the high range sounds for a richer, more complete listening experience. To build this AI system, Sony worked with Sony Music Studios Tokyo to gather data and insights on how specific music signals are composed. Experience 360 Reality Audio1: 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive audio experience, can be enjoyed on the WH-1000XM4 headphones when combined with an Android™ smartphone/iPhone that has a participating streaming services app installed2. The 360 Reality Audio listening experience immerses users in music as if they were right in front of their favorite artist. Listeners can enjoy a custom immersive musical field that is perfectly optimized for them when using the WH-1000XM4 headphones and the "Sony | Headphones Connect" app.

Smart Listening and Voice Technology

Smarter Listening with Adaptive Sound Control : This function senses where a customer is and what they're doing and adjusts ambient sound settings for the ideal listening experience. Over time, Adaptive Sound Control learns to recognize frequently visited locations such as the workplace, gym or favorite café, and tailors sound to suit the situation. For example, if walking near a busy street, sound can be adjusted so the listener can still be aware of the surroundings without needing to turn off the music. Users can set up their frequently visited locations and preferred settings via the "Sony | Headphones Connect App" and ambient sound settings will automatically update as they move between different environments 4 .





Wearing Detection for a Longer Battery Life : The headphones detect whether they are being worn and adapt playback accordingly to help save battery power. Using the headphone's proximity sensor and two acceleration sensors, the headphones automatically stop the music when removed and resume playing when put back on, providing an effortless listening experience.





: The headphones detect whether they are being worn and adapt playback accordingly to help save battery power. Using the headphone's proximity sensor and two acceleration sensors, the headphones automatically stop the music when removed and resume playing when put back on, providing an effortless listening experience. Superior Call Quality with Precise Voice Pickup: The WH-1000XM4 features new Precise Voice Pickup technology, which controls five microphones in the headphones optimally, and performs advanced audio signal processing to pick up voice clearly and precisely for hands-free calls and Speak-to-Chat 5 .





The WH-1000XM4 features new Precise Voice Pickup technology, which controls five microphones in the headphones optimally, and performs advanced audio signal processing to pick up voice clearly and precisely for hands-free calls and Speak-to-Chat . Voice Assistant: Manage the day with ease using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa6. Enjoy entertainment, connect with friends, get information, listen to music and notifications, set reminders and more.

Ease of Use & Stylish Design

Easily Locate with 'Fast Pair': The WH-1000XM4 also supports Google's helpful new Fast Pair feature. 9 Now, users can easily locate their headphones by ringing them using the tone sound.





The perfect companion for a long-haul flight, the WH-1000XM4 are NFC and BLUETOOTH enabled and have a battery life of up to 30 hours . Additionally, the quick charging function provides up to 5 hours of wireless playback from just 10 minutes of charging . Stylish and Comfortable Design: WH-1000XM4 blends sophisticated styling with exceptional comfort and light-weight design, for a barely-there wearing experience. Designed for those who travel frequently, the super-soft, pressure relieving earpads evenly distribute pressure and increase ear/pad contact for a stable fit.

Pricing and Availability

The WH-1000XM4 model has a suggested retail price of $349.99 and is available for pre-order today at Best Buy, Amazon and other authorized dealers in black and silver and will be available for purchase in mid-August. For product details, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/headband-headphones/wh-1000xm4.

For additional details on 360 Reality Audio, please visit: www.music.com/360RA.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

*As of June 1, 2020. Ambient noise reduction according to research by Sony Corporation, measured using JEITA-compliant guidelines in Truly Wireless style noise cancelling headphones market.

1 Headphones Connect app requires download to iOS devices from App Store or for Android TM devices from Google Play. 360 Reality Audio requires subscription to compatible online music service and third-party terms, conditions, account and fees may apply.

2 For additional details on 360 Reality Audio, visit the following website: https://www.sony.net/360RA/ 3 Voice assist function compatible with Android smartphone (Google App) or iPhone (Siri). Bluetooth® connection required.

4 Location is not sent to the server since location learning functions offline.

5 Voice assist function compatible with Android smartphone (Google App) or iPhone (Siri). Bluetooth® connection required.

6 Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. The Google Assistant and Alexa are available in select languages and countries/regions. Install the Sony | Headphones Connect app and change the assignment touch panel.

7 Multiple device pairing will be available via a firmware update in August 2020.

8 Customers may need to update their Sony | Headphones Connect app for this software to be activated. Interoperability and compatibility among Bluetooth® devices vary.

9 Fast Pair feature available only on Android 6.0+ mobile devices.

10 With noise cancelation on. Up to 38 hours with noise cancelation off.

11 With optional AC adapter.

