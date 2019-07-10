Sony Electronics Marks Sustainability Milestone as First Consumer Electronics Manufacturer to Sign EPA's America Recycles Pledge

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today reaffirmed its long-term commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship by becoming the first consumer electronics manufacturer to sign the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's America Recycles Pledge. In so doing, Sony Electronics has committed to collaborate with the EPA and other pledge signatories to help identify solutions that create a more resilient materials economy and protect the environment.

The EPA's America Recycles Pledge affirms the interest and willingness of organizations to participate in ongoing dialogues and to take action with other pledge signers to improve America's recycling system. To date, 76 organizations, including EPA, have signed the pledge and begun collaborative work exploring new models and methods for collecting and reusing recyclable materials.

"The America Recycles Pledge is our commitment to increase domestic recycling, and we are excited to welcome Sony Electronics as our first consumer electronics manufacturer to join the group of pledge signatories," EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said. "Strengthening the domestic recycling industry, along with creating new markets for recycled materials, not only improves the environment, but it also saves local governments valuable resources and provides high-quality materials for American manufacturers. Improving recycling is a top priority at EPA, and we encourage all levels of the recycling value chain to sign the pledge and join our efforts to bolster the nation's recycling industry."

"As part of Sony's comprehensive environmental plan, we think about our manufacturing materials in terms of having more than one life, and we constantly look for ways to extend the lives of these materials further and further," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating office, Sony Electronics North America. "Recycling is critically important to protecting the environment and to Sony's broad sustainability efforts. We are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the EPA and other like-minded organizations toward collectively expanding and improving America's recycling capabilities."

In addition to working with industry environmental partners such as the EPA, Sony Electronics is leading its own electronics scrap recycling efforts. Recycling electronics products can be a daunting task for consumers. Sony Electronics has simplified the process by partnering with ERI, the largest recycler of electronics in the United States. ERI's nationwide geographic footprint, focus on sustainability, and user-friendly recycling portal ensure that Sony consumers have a responsible and easy-to-use recycling solution for Sony TVs, media players, headphones, game consoles, DVDs and other Sony products.

Sony also pioneered the development of SORPLAS™ – a plastic resin made of recycled plastics that can be recycled repeatedly. SORPLAS contains up to 99 percent recycled plastic from sources such as optical discs and water bottles, combined with less than one percent of a Sony-developed proprietary flame retardant. Even though SORPLAS is made from recycled plastics, its excellent structural strength is not degraded through the recycling process and it can be crushed and re-pelletized for use, again, in brand new products. As of June 1, 2019, Sony uses SORPLAS in components of more than a dozen TV models, including the MASTER Series A9G 4K OLED TVs, MASTER Series Z9G 8K LED TVs and X950G Series 4K LED TVs, as well as various cameras, camcorders and other consumer devices.

From materials sourcing, product design and product manufacturing to disposal of unwanted products, Sony is looking at the entire product lifecycle to spur change and push to have a sensible circular path in which repurposing, reusing and recycling is standard. This philosophy is part of Sony's broad commitment to environmental sustainability through its global environmental plan, the Road to Zero, which strives to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of Sony's products and business activities by 2050.

For more information on Sony's commitment to sustainability and worldwide environmental activities, please visit http://www.sony.net/eco

For more information on the EPA America Recycles Pledge, please visit https://www.epa.gov/recycle/forms/america-recycles-pledge

