Sony Electronics Taps Jeff Goldstein to Lead Custom Integration Sales

"Jeff is a seasoned industry veteran with a lengthy track record of building close industry collaborations and enabling partner success," said Dunja La Rosa, head of U.S. sales at Sony Electronics. "His leadership will be a great asset to Sony as we expand our portfolio of products and services for the custom integration channel."

Goldstein brings decades of Sony experience to the position and helped define Sony Electronics' custom integration channel strategy in the early days of the industry. In his previous 24-year tenure at Sony, Goldstein held numerous executive-level positions, including director of sales for the Consumer Integrated Systems division, as well as vice president of marketing for the company's Home Audio/Video and Television divisions. He most recently served as a strategic consultant to premium custom installation and optical companies, helping to expand their distribution channels, and refine customer engagement. Goldstein brings deep experience in product development and planning and was instrumental in creating Sony's home theater projector line, as well as driving custom integration features for Sony ES, Home Video and TV products. He will be deeply involved in setting the direction for Sony products aimed at today's custom integration market.

