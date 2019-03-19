Sony Electronics Taps Senior Leadership to Drive Imaging and Professional Solutions Business Strategy

Building on the remarkable commercial success of Sony Electronics' imaging products, the company has promoted Neal Manowitz to the position of deputy president, Imaging Products and Solutions - Americas (IPSA) business unit. Manowitz, whose prior leadership helped Sony rise to No. 1 in the Mirrorless and Full Frame camera markets, will now oversee the company's imaging and professional products and solutions portfolio.

In addition, longtime executive Theresa Alesso has been promoted to president of the professional solutions division within Sony Electronics' IPSA business unit, replacing former division head Katsunori Yamanouchi, who will return to Sony's professional group and take a global leadership role in Japan. In her new position reporting to Manowitz, Alesso will help extend Sony's leadership in broadcast media solutions while capitalizing on new opportunities in vertical markets such as healthcare, education and other industrial applications. Alesso also founded the company's first video production program for women, which became the genesis of Sony Electronics' Alpha Female program.

"Sony's end-to-end imaging solutions enable both consumers and professionals to capture sharp, vibrant imagery that realistically reflect their artistic vision," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics. "Under the very capable leadership of Neal and Theresa, Sony Electronics' imaging products and solutions businesses will extend Sony's innovations into exciting new areas that will not only delight consumers, but also benefit society."

Sony Electronics has received numerous honors for its commitments to diversity and inclusion and corporate social responsibility, including being recognized among the 2018 Working Mother 100 Best Companies.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K Ultra HD TVs. Visit www.sony.com/news for more information.

SOURCE Sony Electronics

Related Links

http://www.sony.com/news

