Sony Electronics to Highlight End-to-end Solutions Supporting the Learning Journey at EDUCAUSE Annual Conference

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. will exhibit in booth #313 at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, a premier higher-education event that brings together global professionals and technology providers to share ideas and discover solutions that address today's educational challenges. During the show, which takes place from October 14-17 at McCormick Place West in Chicago, Sony will showcase end-to-end products including network cameras, professional displays and projectors, as well as solutions that increase collaboration, foster active learning and enhance engagement through video learning, artificial intelligence (AI) technology and lecture capture capabilities.

"Sony has provided technology to higher-ed institutions for decades, and the key to our success has been understanding the challenges the industry faces," said Theresa Alesso, pro division president, Sony Electronics. "Our product design is based on input from current and future customers. At EDUCAUSE, we are showing products and solutions that enhance the learning journey by improving collaboration and engagement between educators and students."

Conference attendees can experience the following Sony products and solutions at EDUCAUSE:

Vision Exchange : Sony's intuitive and easy to configure flagship interactive collaboration and active learning solution creates an immersive environment for lecturers, students and colleagues to work together, learn and brainstorm ideas. Benefits of Vision Exchange include bring your own device (BYOD) wireless sharing, improved communication and distance learning through Skype for Business, as well as the smart Personal Note Taker and annotation capabilities.



The latest version of Vision Exchange—Version 1.3—offers improved operation workflow and enhanced features, such as the ability to power on and off both the main unit and each pod simultaneously, as well as the ability to save snapshots automatically to a USB drive inserted into the main unit or pods.



Vision Exchange is currently being adopted by colleges and universities across North America , including Barton Community College, University of Massachusetts Lowell and University of Rhode Island .





Conference attendees are invited to visit Sony's booth for hosted demonstrations of the UbiCast Interactive Video Learning Platform and raffles at the following times:

Wednesday, Oct. 16 : 10:00–10:30 a.m. & 1:30–2:00 p.m.



AI-based Edge Analytics Appliance : Sony's first AI-based video analytics solution, the REA-C1000, allows users to create video content in real time without the need for specialized training, additional staff or equipment.



The compact and lightweight REA-C1000 uses advanced AI-based video analytics technology to analyze the input it receives from connected cameras and automatically extract the object in focus to combine it with other images in real time. This unique technology uses motion/face detection and color/shape recognition, enabling the REA-C1000 to be the powerful brain of any connected camera and AV setup. The technology allows organizations to cost-effectively create professional, engaging content. Optional features to enhance the appliance's capabilities incorporate benefits including handwriting extraction and presenter overlay, chroma keyless CG overlay, PTZ auto tracking, focus area cropping and close-up by gesture.





Offering WUXGA resolution, both projectors use a newly developed 0.76-inch LCD panel with an incorporated optical compensator to deliver bright and vibrant images with stunning contrast, offering true blacks and accurate-to-life color reproduction. Both models come with a new, innovative 'intelligent setting' feature that simplifies the installation process by automatically selecting the best configuration based on the projectors' environment.





Sony's team of experts will be on-hand during the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference to demonstrate the company's portfolio of education offerings. To learn about Sony's technologies for higher-education, please visit pro.sony.

If you can't join Sony at EDUCAUSE, we welcome you to attend Sony's Education Solutions Roadshow when it stops in a city near you from October-December 2019. Register for the Roadshow HERE.

1 NDI® is a registered trademark of NewTek, Inc.

