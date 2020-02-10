Sony Electronics to Host First Annual KOOV Challenge for U.S. Students

"The Sony KOOV Challenge USA Contest is a fun way for Sony to engage and inspire the next generation of young innovators and include future technology design themes that are increasingly important to both Sony and the industry at large," said Michiko Araki Kelley, vice president, New Business and Corporate Marketing group, Sony Electronics. "At CES 2020, Sony unveiled the Vision-S Prototype Vehicle, so this year's KOOV Challenge USA continues with the autonomous vehicle transportation theme as part of the competition."

The challenge will be offered to students within the contiguous United States in Grades 3-8 at both public and private schools with teacher or faculty sponsorship and parent/legal guardian consent. There is no fee to participate and students may participate online in the KOOV App and/or in person at Sony's San Diego headquarters.

KOOV Challenge USA Contest – Phase 1 Online Event

Hosted within the KOOV App will be an online robotics challenge around the theme of Autonomous Vehicle Transportation. By coding and creating a unique concept, students will take the design challenge and upload their final submission to the KOOV App. The top 3 winners will each receive a KOOV Trial Kit.

CONTEST PERIOD­: February 3 , 2020–March 13, 2020

, 2020–March 13, 2020 LOCATION: ­ KOOV App

Please see official Contest Rules for details at http://sony.com/KOOV

KOOV Challenge USA Contest – Phase 2 On-Site Event

Sony Electronics in San Diego will host an in-person timed robotics challenge and concept presentation. Students will be challenged to create a unique design with KOOV and complete a challenge surrounding the theme of Autonomous Vehicle Transportation. Groups of no more than 3 students grouped in either grades 3–5 or grades 6–8 may participate, subject to the Contest Official Rules. The grand prize consists of a trip to the KOOV Challenge in Tokyo, Japan in October 2020.

EVENT DATE: March 22, 2020

TIME: 9:00am– 3:30pm PST

LOCATION: Sony Electronics headquarters – 16535 Via Esprillo, San Diego, Calif.

Please see official Contest Rules for details at http://sony.com/KOOV

All entrants, both online and on-site, must submit an entry form that is sponsored and signed by a teacher/faculty at their school and parent/legal guardian to enter and win. Please access the entry form via this website: http://bit.ly/KOOVChallengeUS

In order to participate in the Phase 2 – On-Site Event, entrants must submit their entry form by February 24, 2020.

About KOOV

KOOV is an all-in-one coding, robotics and design kit that combines digital coding with physical building to teach the next generation of problem solvers and innovators. Reflecting Sony's commitment to both technology innovation and quality science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education, KOOV is designed to help cultivate students' collaboration and problem-solving skills, which have become critically important in 21st century learning.

