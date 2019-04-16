Sony Electronics Unveils Pricing and Availability for New Audio and Video Products

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today revealed pricing and availability for its new home audio, video and mobile products, announced earlier this year at CES 2019.

High-quality Sound, Anywhere You Go

GTK-PG10 Portable Wireless Speaker: This wireless party speaker comes equipped with Bluetooth, an FM tuner and built-in cup holders to bring the party anywhere this summer, both inside and out. It has a built-in rechargeable battery, boasting up to 13 hours of non-stop listening. The PG10 is available mid-April for $249.99 MSRP.

GTK-XB72 High Power Home Audio System: With EXTRA BASS, Live Sound and vibrant LED lighting, the XB72 one-box stereo system keeps the party energy flowing. The XB72 is available mid-April for $349.99 MSRP.

SRS-XB12 EXTRA BASS™ Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Small and compact enough to fit in a cupholder, the XB12 wireless speaker brings big beats on the go with an updated IP67 waterproof and dustproof design. The XB12 wireless speaker is available the end of April for $59.99 MSRP.

SRS-XB22 EXTRA BASS™ Portable Bluetooth Speaker: Power through any party playlist with the waterproof, dustproof and shockproof portable speaker. The XB22 is available the end of April for $99.99 MSRP.

SRS-XB32 EXTRA BASS™ Portable Bluetooth Speaker: The XB32 wireless speaker is party-proof with an IP67 rating, making it resistant to water and dust. Up to 100 XB32 wireless speakers can easily be connected making a Wireless Party Chain, complete with multi-color and strobe lights to make any occasion feel like a music festival. The XB32 is also available the end of April for $149.99 MSRP.

Cinematic Video and Sound Arrive Home

PS-LX310BT Wireless Turntable: Combine the classic experience of vinyl with modern wireless connectivity. Easily play vinyl favorites and new record store finds to Bluetooth speakers, headphones, receivers, soundbars and more. The PS-LX310BT will be available mid-April for $199.99 MSRP.

HT-S350 2.1ch Soundbar: Enjoy deeper, richer bass and immersive surround sound with the S350 soundbar, which completes the essential home theater experience with a wireless subwoofer, 320W1 total output, and HDMI ARC one-cable connection. The S350 will be available the end of April for $279.99 MSRP.

UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc™ Player: With Dolby Vision, HDR10, wide format compatibility and 4K picture upscaling up to 60p, the UBP-X800M2 Blu-ray player adds the picture perfect 4K UHD cinema experience to any living room. The X800M2 will be available in mid-May for $299.99 MSRP.

Available today, the PS-LX310BT turntable can be purchased at https://www.sony.com/electronics/audio-components/ps-lx310bt

Hi-resolution product images are available for download at https://drive.google.com/open?id=1t-lX2D27s03RBm3Hf_xXrRHoShblWYX2

For more on all things Sony audio, visit https://www.sony.com/electronics/audio

