Sony Electronics Upgrades the In-Car Audio Experience with Three AV Receivers, Featuring Impressive Sound and New Connectivity Options

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced new XAV-AX8100, XAV-AX5600 and XAV-AX150 car AV receivers, offering upgraded utility, powerful sound and smart features.

"Sony is consistently looking for new and innovative ways to elevate its products," said Daisuke Kawaguchi, Vice President of Home Entertainment & Sound, Sony Electronics Inc. "With new HDMI capabilities, our latest car AV receivers deliver a connected experience perfect for long journeys."

XAV-AX8100 and XAV-AX5600 Car AV Receiver Key Features:

The XAV-AX8100 and XAV-AX5600 car AV receivers are sister models of the well-regarded XAV-AX8000 and XAV-AX5500 models. While maintaining sophisticated design, seamless utility, smart features and powerful audio, the new models now include an additional HDMI input1 that allows customers to enjoy extended connectivity.

Each model includes a premium display with a sleek brushed aluminum key terminal. The XAV-AX8100 features an 8.95-inch antiglare clear responsive touchscreen with a three-way adjustable display mount and customizable wallpaper. The XAV-AX5600 offers a 6.95-inch bezel-less flush surface display.

With EXTRA BASS™ and Sound Optimization technology, customers will experience deep punchy sound that is perfectly suited for their car environments. Bluetooth®, dual USB ports2 and 5V 3-pre out offer a full suite of connectivity while smart features like Apple CarPlay3, Android Auto™4 and WebLink® Cast keep customers focused on what's important: the road.

XAV-AX150 Car AV Receiver Key Features:

This 6.95-inch touchscreen car AV receiver features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and allows bass lovers to enjoy powerful audio in any vehicle. Built-in 4-channel amplifier delivers 55 watts x 4 / 20 watts x 4 power output while its EXTRA BASS™ capabilities overcome engine noise and reproduce clear punchy sound at any volume level. Thanks to the Dynamic Stage Organizer (DSO), users will experience a sound field ideal for the inside of vehicles, as if there were speakers on the dashboard.

The new model also offers FLAC audio file compatibility, Quick Wake Up, 3 pre-out, a space saving single DIN rear chassis, and rearview camera-ready feature with parking guidelines.

Pricing and Availability:

The XAV-AX8100 will be available in July 2021 for a suggested retail price of $649.99. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/in-car-receivers-players/xav-ax8100

The XAV-AX5600 will be available in July 2021 for a suggested retail price of $499.99. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/in-car-receivers-players/xav-ax5600

The XAV-AX150 will be available in May 2021 for a suggested retail price of $299.99. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/in-car-receivers-players/xav-ax150

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, and the HDMI Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

2 XAV-AX5600 only.

3 Apple, iPad, iPhone, iPod, and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple CarPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.

4 Google and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.

