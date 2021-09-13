Sony Electronics' "Visual Story™" Version 2.0 App Adds Compatibility with Video Content

Video Support in Story Gallery With version 2.0 of the Visual Story app, users can now include video content in a Story Gallery to easily share those special moments with their clients. Once the video files are transferred to the app, users can also easily edit video in the Visual Story app by manually trimming unnecessary portions of each video file uploaded. This new feature is compatible with the Alpha 7S III, Alpha 1 and FX3 camera models.

SD Card Reader Support and Mass Storage

In case the network connection at the site of the live event is not strong enough, Version 2.0 now allows users to select and import photos via an SD card reader and a USB mass storage connection. The photographer can connect directly to an Apple SD card reader or directly to a camera in mass storage mode with a USB cable, making it easier than ever to select images and import them into the Visual Story app.

Improved Connectivity and Usability

For easier operation, the app will automatically reconnect if the connection between the user's smartphone and camera is lost. As an additional benefit, the number of setting options that can be copied from the smartphone to the camera via Bluetooth has increased.

Visual Story Version 2.0 also improves usability based on user feedback. This includes:

Optimizing import destination settings

Reconnecting when FTP connection is lost

Simplifying the number of steps to create a Story Gallery

Displaying the original file name in a Story Gallery

Supporting individual downloads for photo and video in a Story Gallery

Increasing the expiration time for a Live Gallery for up to 24 hours

Adding background color options in a Story Gallery

Compatibility and Availability

Visual Story Version 2.0 is available now for iOS in the App Store for free and is compatible with select Sony cameras including: Alpha 7C, Alpha 7 III, Alpha 7R IV, Alpha 7S III, Alpha 9, Alpha 9 II, Alpha 1 and FX3i. Cameras from other manufacturers may also be compatible if they support the FTP transfer functionii.

To make Visual Story available to more users, Sony is planning to expand support to Android later this fall.

Visual Story Version 2.0 is available to download for free HERE

Learn more about Visual Story HERE

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Notes:

i Membership to "Visual Story" account and app on smartphone required with connection to Wi-Fi. See "Visual Story" terms and conditions/privacy policy for details. Download app at the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. Update to the latest firmware.

ii Non-Sony models are not covered by the operation guarantee or by support. Users must perform their own trial with any non-Sony brands before purchasing Visual Story.

