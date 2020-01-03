Sony Exhibits at CES for the 49th year - Tune in to Watch the Press Event and Panel Broadcasting Live from the Sony Booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center

"CES is the pre-eminent consumer electronics event of the year and is one of our customers' favorite venues to experience Sony's most advanced audio, video and next-generation products, platforms and services," said Mike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics and chairman of CTA's Executive Board. "As a global entertainment company with a solid foundation in technology, Sony is continuing to pioneer new experiences that surprise and create authentic emotional connections with our customers across our film, television, music and gaming portfolios."

Industry press and analysts will hear from companywide Sony leadership regarding new developments in sensors, audio experiences and how technology is enriching people's lives through the delivery of emotive experiences, enabling creators to realize their dreams and contribute to society.

The press event will be immediately followed by a lively panel discussion with Sony Electronics president and COO, Mike Fasulo, and will feature two special guests: Sony Pictures Television Shark Tank personality, CEO of The Shark Group and FUBU and best-selling author, Daymond John, and Dr. Daniela Braga, CEO and founder of DefinedCrowd, a startup that is defining the standards for artificial intelligence training data in speech, natural language processing, and computer vision. Forbes Portugal recently listed Dr. Braga as one of the Top 20 most powerful Portuguese women in business, and DefinedCrowd was named one of the Forbes AI 50 companies on their inaugural list earlier this year. DefinedCrowd is a portfolio company with the Sony Innovation Fund.

These tech and entertainment industry leaders will discuss topics ranging from the use of volumetric capture on the Shark Tank set, to the power of diversity in innovation and business, while offering insights into emerging trends in the consumer electronics space. Cheryl Goodman, spokesperson, and head of corporate communications and corporate social responsibility at Sony Electronics, will moderate the discussion.

Sony Innovation Fund and CTA Match

Sony Innovation Fund is dedicated to engaging with promising early-stage companies. Its mission is to provide companies with venture financing and access to the broader Sony world and its global network.

On January 8, 2020, Sony Innovation Fund is participating in CTA's CES 2020 Match event in Las Vegas, which brings together startup founders, investors and corporations for a two-hour speed match meeting from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. PT.

The CTA Match team is currently reviewing applications from startups looking to leverage CES as a platform to showcase their products to investors. Selected startups will be invited to the event to meet with investors in carefully curated one-on-one sessions.

Panel Speakerships

The CES 2020 conference program includes 300+ sessions that touch on every topic arising from the show floor, including key trends and emerging technologies like 5G and artificial intelligence. Get the big picture, the future landscape or a deeper understanding of emerging technologies with CES conference sessions.

Sony Electronics executives will join two panels at the show:

The Home Entertainment Conference Track: The Road Ahead for 8K UHD

Thursday, January 9, 2020

10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. PT

Venetian Hotel, Level 4, Marcello 4406



Cheryl Goodman will join industry leaders to discuss the road ahead for 8K Ultra HD. "What will drive major growth? What new technologies will 8K TV offer?"





UHD Venetian Hotel, Level 4, Marcello 4406 will join industry leaders to discuss the road ahead for Ultra HD. "What will drive major growth? What new technologies will TV offer?" The Future of Work Conference Track: New Innovations in Talent Pipeline Development

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. PT

LVCC North Hall, N256



Lee Wills , Head of Talent Acquisition and Inclusion at Sony Electronics, will join industry leaders to speak about how they are creatively developing and sourcing candidates for their current and future needs.

New Technology Innovation – White papers published

For an expert perspective on how Sony's 360 Reality Audio and automotive imaging technologies enable new audio experiences and enhance public safety, see the following white papers from TECHnalysis Research:

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

