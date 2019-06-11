Sony Expands Lineup of Powerful IP-Based, Pan-Tilt-Zoom Cameras with NDI/HX Capability

As the demand for high-resolution imagery increases in various applications, both new projector models offer a 4K upgrade¹option – a first for PTZ cameras – to ensure today's HD usage and protect users' investment. The SRG-X400 and SRG-X120 are designed for use in a variety of corporate, education, healthcare, faith and government applications. 4K resolution comes standard on the BRC-X400, which is ideally suited for broadcast studio and reality TV production, as well as live event capture.

All three cameras incorporate Sony's newly developed 4K Exmor R™ CMOS image sensor, which delivers superb image quality for every application. The newly developed sensor achieves natural color reproduction with minimal noise. A built-in, high-resolution 4K lens accommodates wide-angle shots up to 70 degrees, and for added flexibility, the cameras can be ceiling mounted. They boast a horizontal resolution of 1000 or higher TV lines in Full High Definition (FHD) to capture fine image details. The SRG-X400 is equipped with 40x zoom capability utilizing Sony's Clear Image Zoom technology, while the SRG-X120 camera has a 12x zoom. The powerful zoom options, combined with a wide viewing angle, enable the capture of both an entire room and a zoomed-in image with a single camera.

Similar to the BRC-X400, both the SRG-X400 and SRG-X120 support SDI, HDMI and IP and are equipped with NDI®|HX² capability through an optional license. When combined with other NDI-compatible hardware or software anywhere on the network, the NDI|HX option presents unprecedented flexibility in IP-based live production systems. Connection via a single IP cable ensures a simple and cost-efficient set up, including power supply, image output and camera controls. Real Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP) and Real Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP)¹are also supported for easy recording and distribution of video and audio. These cameras support two channel audio and the audio is encoded and streamed with the IP video.

The SRG-X400, SRG-X120 and BRC-X400 cameras achieve deep integration with Sony's first AI-based video analytics solution, Edge Analytics Appliance (REA-C1000). REA-C1000 brings a new dimension for audiences to view lectures, presentations, seminars or create and view massive open online courses (known as MOOC) in a more engaging way. Use of the new PTZ series with REA-C1000's auto-tracking feature enables smooth auto-tracking of a presenter. Its handwriting extraction feature extracts text and characters written on a whiteboard or blackboard in real time and brings them to the foreground. In addition, its chroma key-less CG overlay feature can extract the presenter and place them on any background without the need for a dedicated backscreen or special training.

The SRG-X400 and SRG-X120 also offer advanced usability for various shooting scenes. With fast PTZ movement of up to 300 degrees a second, users can seamlessly and quickly change the preset position of a single camera. In addition, the new Picture Freeze Preset function allows for a still image to remain visible during camera transitions, ensuring audience engagement. With the addition of Sony's high-end PTZ Sync function¹, these models enable preset positions to naturally pan, tilt and zoom in a smooth and coordinated manner.

Both new PTZ cameras are planned to be available in November 2019. For more information about Sony's latest professional technologies, please visit Booth #2200 at InfoComm 2019 or pro.sony.

¹Available in early 2020 by firmware update.

² NDI® is a registered trademark of NewTek, Inc.; NDI®|HX is a technology of NewTek, Inc.

