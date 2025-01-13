Sony Group Announces $5 Million Donation to Support Southern California Wildfire Emergency Relief and Rebuilding Efforts

TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") today announced it would donate $5 million to support emergency relief and rebuilding efforts related to the ongoing wildfires in Southern California.

Sony's donation is planned to be allocated to relief organizations supporting first responders, community relief and rebuilding efforts and employee assistance programs.

Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman and CEO, Sony Group Corporation and Hiroki Totoki, President, COO and CFO, Sony Group Corporation commented: "Los Angeles has been the home of our entertainment business for more than 35 years. Through our many thousands of employees, partners and friends based there, our roots run deep in this community. We will continue to work with our local business leadership to determine how best Sony Group can support relief and recovery efforts in the days ahead. Our thoughts go out to those who are impacted by this devastating situation."

