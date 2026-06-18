Sony Group Corporation Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

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Sony Group Corporation

Jun 18, 2026, 10:00 ET

TOKYO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation announced today that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of this document is available on the Sony Group Corporation Investor Relations website at https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/IR/library/sec.html.

In addition, shareholders of Sony may receive a printed copy of Sony's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by visiting https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/IR/library/ar/request.html.

SOURCE Sony Group Corporation

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