Sony Honda Mobility to Exhibit at CES® 2026 - Pre-production "AFEELA 1" and New Concept Model to be Unveiled

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), the joint venture between Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Co., Ltd., today announced that it will be exhibiting at CES 2026, which takes place in Las Vegas, NV January 6-9, 2026. Ahead of the show's public opening, SHM will be holding its first ever independent press conference on Media Day at its booth (LVCC, Central Hall, Booth #20800) on Monday, January 5, 2026. During the conference, SHM will share exciting new updates for its first model, AFEELA 1, now presented as a pre-production model, and showcase an all-new concept model. Currently available to reserve, the AFEELA 1 will begin deliveries to California customers in 2026.

At CES 2026, SHM's booth, its largest to date, will feature several AFEELA 1 pre-production vehicles in multiple color variations, alongside a new AFEELA concept model, demonstrating the company's commitment to the evolution of the AFEELA brand as consumer interest in the brand continues to grow and as the AFEELA 1's launch approaches.

The entire booth will showcase examples of the values that the AFEELA brand offers: Autonomy (evolving autonomy), Augmentation (expansion of the body and space-time), and Affinity (collaboration with people and symbiosis with society).

CES® 2026 Sony Honda Mobility Press Conference

Date and Time: Monday, January 5th, 5:00 PM-5:30 PM PST

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Sony Honda Mobility AFEELA Booth (Central Hall Booth #20800)

Live Streaming of the Press Conference: AFEELA Official YouTube Channel

*Registration on the official website is required to enter the CES® venue.

CES® official website: https://www.ces.tech/

Established in 2022, Sony Honda Mobility is pursuing innovation in mobility as a "Mobility Tech Company" under its corporate purpose of "Pursuing innovation with diverse knowledge and inspiring people." The resulting brand is "AFEELA," which proposes a "new relationship between people and mobility."

About AFEELA

"AFEELA" represents the fusion of intelligence and emotion in motion. It's mobility that senses you—and that you can feel. At its core, AFEELA brings to life a next-generation driving experience built on advanced sensing, interactive technology, and human-centered design. The first model to be released under the brand, AFEELA 1, is scheduled for deliveries in California, USA in 2026.

About Sony Honda Mobility

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM) is a Japanese joint venture mobility tech company established by Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. in 2022. By combining Sony's technological prowess and Honda's automotive expertise, SHM aims to lead innovation in the industry through joint development and sales of high-value-added mobility and providing services for mobility. For more information, please visit us at https://www.shm-afeela.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn.

