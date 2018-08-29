Sony Interactive Entertainment and Ideas United Announce the Release of the PlayStation Emerging Filmmakers Program Original Pilot Episodes

SAN MATEO, Calif. and ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), in collaboration with Ideas United and its creative collective, We Make, today announced the release of five pilots produced for the PlayStation Emerging Filmmakers Program. Each original episode was created as part of an initiative aimed at harnessing the creativity and diverse talent of budding filmmakers.

All five pilots are available now to stream on PlayStation™Store and will also be available on PlayStation™Vue soon.

The PlayStation Emerging Filmmakers Program began last summer with an invitation for writers and filmmakers in We Make to submit their best concepts for an original television program. Out of hundreds of submissions, 10 concepts were chosen, and their creators got the opportunity to pitch their ideas directly to PlayStation executives and film industry professionals. From there, five concepts were greenlit for pilot production.

"We're thrilled to introduce the winners and their pilot episodes, which showcase their incredible talent and unique creative vision," said Eric Lempel, SVP of Worldwide Marketing, SIE. "We're delighted that PlayStation is part of their journey and hope our audience enjoys the episodes as much as we enjoyed working with these talented filmmakers to develop these productions."

The pilots were filmed in Atlanta, with back-to-back productions taking place over just five weeks. Ideas United served as executive producers on the project, providing up-and-coming creative professionals the opportunity to work on large-scale productions.

The shows range in genre from comedy to family drama to science fiction, including:

Banned in Boise



Created by Max Cannon & Brandon Sullivan, Directed by Jeremy Inman



Two would-be filmmakers plot revenge on their former employers by challenging them in a local film festival -- and winning by any means necessary.

Hyperreal



Created by Gordon Freas & Amanda Freas, Directed by Steven Wilson



A desperate young man with a devastating diagnosis signs up for a secret, experimental treatment that makes him an unwitting pawn in a madman's dark scheme.

Orthus



Created by Shira Rosenzweig, Directed by Taylor Maxwell



An FBI agent and a ruthless hitman share a twisted secret, which they must protect at all costs -- no matter what, or who, gets in the way.

The Many Lives of Ayn Winters



Created by Steve Spalding, Directed by Sarah Wilson Thacker



A young woman returns home to discover a house full of secrets, and an unusual power that could unlock the mystery surrounding her sister's death -- if it doesn't kill her first.

Two Roads



Created by Vanessa King & Miranda Sajdak, Directed by Ashton Avila



A family in witness protection struggles to fit in with their surreal new surroundings, while the dark secret they keep makes their once-ordinary life anything but.

"It's been an incredible adventure since we launched this one-of-a-kind program for emerging storytellers made possible by PlayStation, and this opportunity has truly changed the lives of the creators," said David Roemer, CEO at Ideas United. "We're extremely proud of the pilots, and we can't wait for the PlayStation audience to experience them starting this weekend."

For more information, please visit: https://www.playstationfilmmakers.com.

