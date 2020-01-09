Sony Interactive Entertainment Names Veronica Rogers Head of Global Business Operations

"Veronica brings a wealth of experience leading global sales organizations, managing strategic partnerships, developing innovative business models, and building world class teams," said Jim Ryan, President and CEO, of Sony Interactive Entertainment. "She will play a crucial role in scaling the business and I'm thrilled she has brought her expertise to the PlayStation family."

Rogers will be responsible for global alignment in sales operations, both physical and digital, as well as lead PlayStation subscription services. She has nearly 20 years of experience leading business development, strategic planning, and sales operations at large global organizations including Microsoft and Dell Technologies.

"The PlayStation brand is one of the most beloved in the world and I am excited to join a company that has such a passionate community, legendary history, and an amazing leadership team," said Veronica Rogers, Senior Vice President, Global Business Operations, Sony Interactive Entertainment. "My experience leading global sales organizations will help excel the PlayStation business and deliver the best gaming experiences to fans across the world."

Rogers has a bachelor's and a master's degree in economics from Cambridge University and a master's degree in political economy from London School of Economics.

About Sony Interactive Entertainment

Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation® brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has delivered innovation to the market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services include PlayStation®4, PlayStation®VR, PlayStation®Vita, PlayStation®3, PlayStation™Store, PlayStation®Plus, PlayStation™Video, PlayStation™Music, PlayStation™Now, PlayStation™Vue, and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from SIE Worldwide Studios. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation and has global functions in California, London and Tokyo.

SOURCE Sony Interactive Entertainment

