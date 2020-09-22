Sony Introduces MHC-V13 High Power Audio System for the Ultimate At-Home Entertainment Experience

"With powerful sound and a portable design, this product is perfect for party lovers or families looking for an easy way to elevate their at-home audio setups," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics North America. "Exciting features like the karaoke function make stay-at-home nights a fun experience for the whole family."

MHC-V13 Key Features:

High-efficiency Tweeters and JET BASS BOOSTER: The compact V13 packs an impressive sound. Two high-efficiency tweeters and JET BASS BOOSTER spread sound around the party, meaning the music reaches wider and higher from the front of the unit, so everyone at the party hears rich, clear sound.

The speaker light sends out waves of multi-color illumination, to recreate a high-energy nightclub or outdoor festival atmosphere. Built-in Mic Input & Guitar Jack : A microphone input makes the V13 the perfect companion for karaoke parties. Connect a guitar to the microphone input and use the system as a guitar amp. Enjoy three modes – 'Clean' for a clear sound, 'Overdrive' for a distorted guitar sound, and 'Bass' for the bass guitar.

: A microphone input makes the V13 the perfect companion for karaoke parties. Connect a guitar to the microphone input and use the system as a guitar amp. Enjoy three modes – 'Clean' for a clear sound, 'Overdrive' for a distorted guitar sound, and 'Bass' for the bass guitar. Party Playlist 3 and Karaoke Ranking, via Fiestable: Everyone can add their favorite tunes to the playlist with the Fiestable app. Let guests add music stored in their smartphones 4 over a Wi-Fi® network so the party never stops. Customers can even compete to find the karaoke champion at the party with Karaoke Ranking via Fiestable. If someone ranks in the Top 10, they can record their name and song title on the leader board on the Fiestable App.

Pricing and Availability

The MHC-V13 model has a suggested retail price of $249.99 and is available to order today at Best Buy, Amazon and other authorized dealers. For product specifications, please visit: https://www.sony.com/electronics/hi-fi-systems/mhc-v13.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Karaoke function supported by microphone, not included.

2 Requires download of Fiestable app for iPhone from the App Store or for Android from Google Play. User must link compatible devices in order to control operation. Subject to app terms and conditions.

3 A Wi-Fi network is required.

4 This function works only with songs stored on the smartphones' local drive and are not compatible with Hi-Res Audio, songs with file size larger than 30MB and music from third-party apps.

