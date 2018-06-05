Sony Introduces New VCT-SGR1 Shooting Grip for RX0 and RX100 Series Cameras

Ideal for vlogging, travel photography, self-portraits and much more, the new VCT-SGR1 is a vertically-oriented shooting grip that attaches to Sony's RX0 and RX100 series of camerasi via Multi/Micro USB Terminal. It is extremely compact and lightweight, and can adjust angles up 70 degrees or down to 100 degrees to capture different perspectives including high-angle shots, low-angle shots and self-portraits. The grip features several buttons at the top of the grip including shutter release, REC stop/start and zoomii functionality, allowing for easy fingertip control for both right and left handed usage. Additionally, the bottom of the grip can be spread-out and used as a tripod, making it an ideal accessory for group photos or low-light shooting conditions to avoid camera shake when shooting at slower shutter speeds.

The new VCT-SGR1 Shooting Grip will ship this September in North America, priced at approximately $100 US or $130 CA.

A variety of exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with Sony's extensive lineup of α and Cyber-shot products can be found at www.alphauniverse.com, Sony's community site built to educate, inspire and showcase all fans and customers of the Sony α brand. Content is also available at the global Sony Photo Gallery.

i Compatible with DSC-RX0/RX100M2/RX100M3/RX100M4/RX100M5/RX100M6/HX90V/HX90/HX80/HX60V/HX60 /HX50V/HX50/WX500

Refer to the Sony support page for camera compatibility information

https://www.sony.net/dics/sgr1/

ii Zoom control function is not available for models without zoom.

Firmware update of Clear Image Zoom for RX0 is scheduled in Autumn, 2018

