Sony Laser Projectors Honored as Best of Show During InfoComm

"We are proud of what we have achieved with the newest members of our laser projector line, which are becoming increasingly brighter and more compact, at a lower price point," said Theresa Alesso, Pro division president, Sony Electronics. "These laser projectors feature the best of our 4K and high-end projection design, delivering sharp, vibrant imagery that engages the audience. We are thrilled to be recognized by ProjectorCentral and we greatly appreciate the honor, especially during the pro-AV industry's biggest tradeshow."

The VPL-FHZ75 3LCD laser projector caters to the increased market demand for immersive and high-brightness projection in midsize environments such as schools, corporations, churches, museums and entertainment installations. Offering WUXGA resolution and color light output of 6500lm, the VPL-FHZ75 uses a newly-developed 0.76-inch LCD panel with an incorporated optical compensator to deliver bright and vibrant images with stunning contrast, offering true blacks and accurate-to-life color reproduction. Developed for BRAVIA™ displays and high-end home theater projectors, Sony's unique super-resolution technology 'Reality Creation' analyzes images to the pixel level to enhance clarity in every detail.

It comes with an 'intelligent setting' feature that simplifies the installation process by automatically selecting the best configuration based on the projectors' environment. The products' four pre-set modes include: meeting/classrooms, museums, entertainment venues and multi-screen setups. These modes enable users to optimize the projectors' performance in relation to each environment, whether it is adapting to a well-lit meeting room where brightness is most important, quiet environments such as museums requiring low noise level, or multi-screen usage where color matching is essential.

The VPL-GTZ240 4K SXRD 2,000lm laser light source projector incorporates the latest Sony native 4K SXRD imager and Z-phosphor laser light source, and achieves up to 2,000 lm of high brightness with its compact body. The VPL-GTZ240 is mainly designed for use in commercial/defense flight simulators, simulators for special training and small planetariums but can be used in any application needing a smaller form-factor 4K projector. Designed to be compact and affordable, the VPL-GTZ240 expands Sony's 4K projector line to cost-conscious or space-restricted applications, and to customers seeking to lower their overall total cost of ownership.

Key features of the VPL-GTZ240 include:

Native 4,096 x 2,160 Resolution (approximately 8.8 megapixels)

Typical 16,000:1 native contrast ratio, providing real black background for night scenes

Smear reduction, low transport delay and motion base compatibility – key requirements for fast-moving simulator applications

Two HDMI inputs, supporting up to 4096 x 2160, 60Hz, RGB444, 8 bit

Dimensions: W22 1/16 x H8 25/32 x D19 17/32 inches, with weight of 43lbs

39dB silent operation

Attendees at the upcoming InfoComm convention will be able to view and demonstrate both projectors up close in Sony's booth, #2200, at the Orlando Convention Center from June 12-14, 2019.

For more information about Sony's laser projection technology, please visit Sony at InfoComm or pro.sony.

