Sony launches global challenge to empower aspiring creators going beyond boundaries in digital entertainment - "Sony Talent League by THU"

TOKYO, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Corporation ("Sony") today announced the launch of "Sony Talent League by THU", a global challenge to empower aspiring creators co-hosted by Sony and "Trojan Horse was a Unicorn (THU) ", a networking platform for creators. The challenge is looking for the best cross-border talent on a worldwide scale, to discover the next generation of creative minds in the digital entertainment industry.

"Sony Talent League by THU" accepts submissions of creative work globally under the theme of "Break the Creative Distance", and the aim of the challenge is to inspire participants to create something that offers a fresh perspective to the new normal brought about by the pandemic.

The entries will be judged by a panel of world's leading creative talent. The three finalists (team or individual) will gain access to funding as well as weekly mentorships online with renowned creators and industry legends from the jury team for ten weeks, to take their ideas to the next level and nurture their talent. In addition, the winner will be invited to the global creative event "THU Japan" scheduled to be held in Japan in 2021, as well as awarded prize money.

■Sony Talent League by THU



・ Theme： "Break the Creative Distance"

・ Submissions： July 30, 2020- October 19, 2020 (Portuguese Local Time)

・ Participants: Can apply individually or as part of a group (maximum of three members)

・ Eligibility: Creators aged between 18 and 30 years old from all areas of the digital



entertainment industry: film, animation, games, music, VR, and more.

・Jury:





• Chaired by: Shuzo John Shiota: President & CEO of Polygon Pictures



• Members (in alphabetical order) include:



• Alistair Thompson: Head of Innovation Lab - London at Epic Games;



• David O'Reilly: Artist, Filmmaker and Game developer;



• Justin K. Thompson: Director at Sony Pictures Animation;



• Kim Jung Gi: Graphic artist



• Maggie Malone: Executive Producer at Illumination Entertainment;



• Peter Ramsey: Filmmaker;



• Sally Slade: Lead AR/ VR developer at Magnopus;



• Scot Stafford: Composer and Sound Supervisor at Pollen Music Group;



• Tetsuya Mizuguchi: Video Games Designer & CEO of EDGEof;



• And more to be announced on the official website.

・Official website: https://bit.ly/SONYTALENTLEAGUE



"As a Creative Entertainment Company, Sony seeks to empower the dreams of creators all over the world. Together with THU, we would like to offer aspiring talent an opportunity to create something the world has never seen before, seeking inspiration and creativity, that drives positive impact in this challenging era," said Midori Tomita, VP in charge of Brand Communication, Sony Corporation.

André Luis, THU's founder, said, "Sony Talent League is not a competition, it's a collaboration opportunity and a new approach for creative work through boundless digital innovation. Right now, because of COVID-19, there is a strong need for connection and we want to inspire participants to create something meaningful. We know there are many people out there with groundbreaking ideas, but are not sure how to take them further, or are too shy to share them, but now is the time to make them real"

"Sony Talent League by THU" is the latest program of "Sony Creators Gate," Sony's branding initiative to empower the next generation of creators by offering exciting growth opportunities. Other programs to date include "U24 CO-CHALLENGE 2020", "ENTERTAINMENT CAMP", "STEAM Studio", and "Short Shorts Film Festival".

For more information about Sony Creators Gate：

https://www.sony.net/brand/creatorsgate/



Sony Corporation is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. From game and network services to music, pictures, electronics, semiconductors and financial services - Sony's purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology. For more information, visit website.

http://www.sony.net/



Founded in 2013, THU is on a mission to empower creators through access to opportunities and inspiration, opening the door to a creative world. More than a global brand that focuses on technology, art, and creativity, THU is a networking ecosystem that brings together all areas of the digital entertainment & interactive industry.

https://www.trojan-unicorn.com/

