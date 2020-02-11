Sony Launches IP-based Ceiling Beamforming Microphone with Speech Reinforcement and Clear Audio Recording

Designed for a range of meeting, lecture and presentation environments, the ceiling-mount microphone offers advanced clear audio for both speech reinforcement and recording with a unique combination of beamforming technology and Intelligent Feedback Reducer function. The microphone has a dual-channel output for simultaneous recording that captures the speaker and student's/participants' voices. Together with the support for Dante® 2 and Power Over Ethernet (PoE) for easy installation, the MAS-A100 will significantly improve the audio experience in education and corporate organizations.

Hands-free presentation with speech reinforcement

The MAS-A100 achieves hands-free speech reinforcement without requiring hand-held or body-worn microphones and subsequent batteries or device management. This is enabled by a unique combination of beamforming technology and an original feature called Intelligent Feedback Reducer, which can extract speech sound while suppressing unwanted feedback with Sony high-performance digital signal processing. After capturing voice, the microphone's Automatic Gain Control function automatically adjusts the output volume to be consistent regardless of the presenter's location, making lectures and presentations easier to hear.

Wide-area recording with clear low-noise sound quality

The beamforming microphone has dual-channel output that enables simultaneous speech reinforcement and recording. It covers a wide range and can record not only the speaker's voice, but also the students and participants. The microphone also has auto-noise reduction capabilities to minimize background sound from air conditioners and projectors, which makes it ideal for lecture capture and meeting recording.

Simple installation and management

The microphone can be easily integrated into existing A/V setups and used with a wide range of products thanks to support of Dante®, the digital audio-over-IP networking standard. The model also supports PoE, enabling installation and power management with a single network cable. The MAS-A100's unique Automatic Calibration function automatically optimizes the parameters of the audio processing for speech reinforcement by generating and capturing the test signal during the installation process. Sony's free-of-charge Microphone Array System Manager software (MASM-1) can help centralize configuration and management of multiple microphones in various rooms via an IP connection.

"Lectures, speeches, and corporate meetings can contain priceless wisdom. Yet, recording them has too often been mired by unintuitive, ineffective recording technology," said Theresa Alesso, Pro division president, Sony Electronics. "At Sony, we work in close cooperation with our customers and partners to address the real-life challenges they face every day. With the MAS-A100, we're offering our customers a powerful yet cost-effective solution that completely transforms the style of lecture and presentation. With its advanced speech reinforcement and clear audio recording features, we're setting a new benchmark for what organizations can expect from microphones."

Derek Rabuck, IT Consultant and Project Manager at Rice University, is eager to test the new technology: "I heard the impressive Sony Beamforming Microphone prototype at InfoComm 2019, and I'm looking forward to hearing the final product. The hands-free, location-free features make it very appealing."

The beamforming microphone is expected to be available in spring 2020.

Recap of key features:

Feedback prevention for speech reinforcement – enabled by a unique combination of Sony Beamforming technology and Intelligent Feedback Reducer

Noise Reduction

Automatic Gain Control

Automatic Calibration function

Compatibility with Dante/PoE

Free "Microphone Array System Manager" software (MASM-1)

1: Beamforming is a signal processing technique used in sensor arrays for directional signal transmission or reception.

2: Dante® is trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd.

