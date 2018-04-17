Sony Launches New 4K Resolution Functional Camera Blocks with 30x Equivalent Optical Zoom

"Sony is pleased to release two new compact 4K industrial cameras. With these products, we expect that customers who have designed camera systems around our industry-leading 1080p camera blocks will find the shift to 4K much easier," said John Monti, director of sales and marketing for Sony Electronics' Visual Imaging Solutions group. "These cameras open up many new use cases for high-quality video capture across multiple industries. In particular, the new synch function facilitates innovation with emerging technologies such as 3D imaging, augmented reality and virtual reality."

The FCB-ER8550 camera block's precise external synchronization feature, which allows frame synchronization with external modulated light sources and additional FCB-ER8550 cameras, enables users to easily coordinate and deploy multiple camera configurations in a multitude of applications. Both camera blocks employ a 1 / 2.3 type 4K CMOS image sensor for superb clarity and detail and provide image capture of up to 8.51 megapixels for situational awareness, surveillance, video sharing and content development in full 4K resolution. Each camera block supports electronic image stabilization, an optional True Day Night feature to improve night time performance, up to 8 video output formats from HD to 4K, and an industry standard HDMI 1.4b interface compatible with thousands of 4K displays, controllers, and recording devices.

Partner Statements

"We are excited to incorporate Sony's excellent low-light FCB-ER series block cameras with live 4K H.265 or H.264 video streaming for our customer's infrastructure," said Aaron Caldwell, chief executive officer of Z3 Technology. "Our all-in-one solutions capitalize on Sony's True Day Night feature and wide dynamic range performance to provide an ideal front end for multi-stream 4K IP security and surveillance cameras."

"We have worked closely with Sony for many years, and incorporating our HDBaseT interface technology with Sony's new, more compact 4K camera delivers incredibly powerful camera acquisition with simple, single-cable setup and remote operation," said John Abt, chief executive officer of AJA Video Systems. "The addition of the precise genlock feature enables 3D content capture for numerous broadcast applications."

"We are thrilled to show how uniquely effective the FCB-ER8530 is with its beautiful 4K resolution," said Quoc Luong, chief executive officer of Real-time Robotics. "Its 30x optical zoom, combined with small form factor, make this camera block ideal for aerial inspection, search and rescue, observation and firefighting tasks. We believe our drone system with the ER8530 will be among the most powerful inspection drones in the commercial market."

Availability

The cameras are available to order immediately through Sony distribution partners with first shipments beginning in May 2018, subject to a standard, 12-week lead time.

