Sony Launches Next-generation 4K HDR Monitors in TRIMASTER Series

The monitors provide high picture quality and accurate color reproduction thanks to Sony's specified and dedicated panels, which offer ultra-high definition with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and an impressive brightness of all-white luminance of 1000 cd/m 2 . For optimum film production, their wide color gamut matches the industry-leading BVM-HX310 TRIMASTER HX master monitor. This means both monitors offer accurate color reproduction and precise grayscale, giving filmmakers a reliable tool to help make critical imaging decisions and faithful color matching throughout the workflow. With its compact size and high portability, the monitors are aimed to expand footprints in 4K HDR production, including versatile applications such as on-set monitoring, non-linear video editing, studio wall monitoring, and rack-mount monitoring in OB trucks or machine rooms.

The monitors also feature new Black Detail High/Mid/Low, which helps maintain accurate color reproduction by reducing the brightness of the backlight to reproduce the correct colors and gradations in low-luminance areas. Another new function, Dynamic Contrast Drive, dynamically changes backlight luminance to adapt to each scene or frame when transferring images from PVM-X2400/X1800 to existing Sony OLED monitors. This functionality allows filmmakers to check the highlight and low light balance of the contents with both bright and dark scenes.

Key features of the new reference monitors include:

TRIMASTER technology offering precise greyscale and accurate color reproduction, achieving 100 percent color gamut coverage of the industry-leading BVM-HX310 master monitor

4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and HDR capabilities

resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and HDR capabilities New Black Detail High/Mid/Low to reproduce the correct colors and gradations in low-luminance areas

Dynamic contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 by Dynamic Contrast Drive, a new backlight driving system that dynamically changes the backlight luminance to adapt for each frame of a scene

4K /HD scopes with HDR scales that are Waveform/Vector

/HD scopes with HDR scales that are Waveform/Vector Quad View display and User 3D LUT functionality

12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI with auto configuration

The PVM-X2400 and the PVM-X1800 professional 4K HDR monitors will be available in the U.S. starting in July 2020.

