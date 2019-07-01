Sony Launches RX100 III Video Creator Kit

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics, Inc. today introduced a powerful new tool for vloggers and video creators with the launch of the RX100 III Video Creator Kit. Based around the award-winning compact camera, the Cyber-shot RX100 III, the Video Creator Kit provides an all-in-one kit for video creators.

The Kit features the RX1000 III, with a 180º tiltable LCD screen, 1" Exmor R sensor, BIONZ X processor and 24-70mm F1.8-2.8 ZEISS Lens. The bundle also includes an innovative remote grip that doubles as a mini tripod, a 64GB SD Memory Card and an extra NP-BX1 battery to keep you shooting longer. The RX100 III's video creator kit has everything you need to take your content on the move.

"Empowering creators is critically important to Sony," said Neal Manowitz, deputy president for Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. "We want to make it as easy as possible for them to realize their vision, to capture content in new and different ways." Manowitz added, "An excellent all-in-one solution, the new Video Creator Kit is a convenient tool that will encourage many aspiring creators to go out and shoot."

Fast, Sharp Lens

The DSC-RX100 III sports a fast, sharp F1.8-2.8 Carl Zeiss® Vario-Sonnar T* lens with 24-70mm zoom. With such a versatile range of perspectives between wide-angle and medium-telephoto, it's perfect for all kinds of videography with beautifully defocused, high-bokeh backgrounds. A premium multi-layered T* coating also dramatically reduces ghost and flare caused by light reflection.

Full HD Video Recording

The DSC-RX100 III records HD movies in the XAVC S* format and saves files as MP4, allowing for extensive record times. With 50Mbps Full HD (1920x1080) up to 60p high-quality video recording, XAVC S* enables beautiful video recording with minimal compression noise even in scenes with a lot of movement. The RX100 III also records in AVCHD and easily shareable MP4 HD video.

Versatile Shooting Grip

For the ultimate creative freedom, the RX100 III Video Creator Kit includes the VCT-SGR1 Shooting Grip, which allows control of capture and zoom functions directly from the grip and integrates with the RX100 III for ease of use and dynamic filming styles. The ergonomic design is comfortable for both left- and right-handed use, and the pop-out legs convert it into a mini-tripod.

Innovative Design

With a fully-tiltable 3" (1,229K dots) Xtra Fine™ LCD Display it's possible to check and monitor composition and settings during the entire shoot, thanks to the ability to flip the screen 180º to face the subject, perfect for selfie-style shooting of both still images and video. WhiteMagic™ technology dramatically increases on-screen visibility in bright daylight. The large display delivers brilliant-quality still images and movies while enabling easy focusing operation.

The pop-up EVF viewfinder features an OLED Tru-Finder with a ZEISS T* coating, designed to dramatically reduce reflections that can interfere with composing and viewing stills and videos.

Performance and Image Quality

The backside illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor, advanced BIONZ X processor and fast-F1.8-2.8 aperture lens combine to allow for incredible speed and low light versatility for stills as well as beautiful HD video.

The RX100 III features a large 1.0" Exmor R® CMOS image sensor. The back-illuminated technology doubles light sensitivity — a great help when shooting in dimly lit environments. Enjoy reduced noise in your videos and photos, even when capturing night landscapes or indoor scenes.

Full HD Video Capture

The RX100 III captures video in HD in the XAVC S format, allowing full HD recording at a data rate of 50 mbps with low compression, resulting in excellent video quality. The RX100 III can also capture 120fps at 720p, and a dual-video-recording capability allows the camera to record in XAVC S/AVCHD along with MP4 files.

The RX100 also features Intelligent Active Mode, which uses Sony's frame rate analysis technology and 5-axis image stabilization to dramatically reduce the effects of camera shake when capturing video.

Connections and Sharing

Connect the RX100 III to an external monitor/recorder via HDMI® simultaneously for a bigger view of what you're recording. The shooting info display can be turned off for an even cleaner view and to capture uncompressed video at much higher bitrates (depending on external recorder and settings). Frame rates include 24p, 60p and 60i.

Connectivity with smartphones for One-touch sharing/One-touch remote has been simplified with Wi-Fi®/NFC control. Easily and instantly transfer videos and photos to your smartphone for sharing with friends and family on social media. In addition, the camera can be controlled remotely using the free Imaging Edge app giving you greater creative freedom.

Pricing and Availability

The RX100 III Video Creator Kit will begin shipping in July 2019 for approximately $799.99. It will be sold at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout North America.

Exclusive stories and exciting content shot with the RX100 III can be found at alphauniverse.com, a site created to educate and inspire all fans and customers of Sony's Alpha™ brand.

Images taken with the RX100 III can be found at the Sony Photo Gallery and footage from the camera at the Sony Camera Channel on YouTube . For detailed product information, please visit Sony's Compact Camera information page .

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K Ultra HD TVs. Visit www.sony.com/news for more information.

SOURCE Sony Electronics

Related Links

http://www.sony.com/news

