Sony Launches TEOS Workplace Management Solutions in North America

PARAMUS, N.J., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the North American launch of TEOS, a suite of new workplace management solutions that gives AV, IT and facilities managers full control over devices, signage and content across the entire workplace ecosystem. From meeting rooms to reception areas, the TEOS workplace management solutions offer a simple, scalable and cost-effective way to manage facilities in corporate and education environments.

TEOS workplace management solutions are a complete suite of solutions designed to make the smart workplace a reality. Users can orchestrate their entire workspace centrally using personalized signage, efficient room booking, automated reception, and technologies to enable more efficient communication and collaboration.

The solutions come with a range of features and functionalities, including:

advanced analytics

mobile room-booking app for employees

remote firmware updates

universal remote control

wayfinding capabilities

the ability to manage and integrate videowall content

IPTV support

secure visitor check-in process

Additionally, the core workplace management solutions feature a design that includes a search bar and a "workplace solutions" section, giving AV, IT and facilities managers the ability to customize and control all add-ons.

"Managing the rising number of smart devices in modern corporate and education environments can be a real challenge for AV, IT and facilities managers," said Theresa Alesso, Pro division president, Sony Electronics. "At Sony, we pride ourselves on working closely with customers and application vendors to provide them efficient workspace management solutions such as TEOS. These solutions have already proven successful in Europe with more than 200 enterprise deployments, and we know their extensive features and benefits will provide similar value to North American companies."

TEOS Manage is the heart of the workplace where users can achieve efficiency, insight and impact through complete workplace control. Devices are optimized by saving space and time to unlock the true potential of the workforce. Companies can transform their workplace even further using the full suite of solution add-ons, including:

TEOS Book – an advanced room booking solution for office meeting spaces that uses stylish, high-specification tablets; positioned outside each meeting room, TEOS Book displays a meeting room's name, availability, current meeting information, and a list of forthcoming meetings

an advanced room booking solution for office meeting spaces that uses stylish, high-specification tablets; positioned outside each meeting room, TEOS Book displays a meeting room's name, availability, current meeting information, and a list of forthcoming meetings TEOS Reception – a highly cost-effective solution for organizations without a dedicated receptionist, allowing visitors to announce their arrival using a dedicated tablet or interactive touchscreen

a highly cost-effective solution for organizations without a dedicated receptionist, allowing visitors to announce their arrival using a dedicated tablet or interactive touchscreen TEOS Connect – enables users to present wirelessly from laptops to Sony's BRAVIA Professional Displays; it is great for collaborative work sessions because there is no extra hardware needed – the technology is built right into pro BRAVIA models, so users are ready to go

enables users to present wirelessly from laptops to Sony's BRAVIA Professional Displays; it is great for collaborative work sessions because there is no extra hardware needed – the technology is built right into pro BRAVIA models, so users are ready to go TEOS Mobile – employee mobile application for meeting management with an intuitive user interface; users can search and book meeting rooms from anywhere, without needing to be on the company network

employee mobile application for meeting management with an intuitive user interface; users can search and book meeting rooms from anywhere, without needing to be on the company network TEOS Wayfinding – wayfinding content for interactive BRAVIA and touch tablets helps users navigate and enables them to easily book rooms and access key information such as a floor map, hotspot or security location; this functionality, which takes the form of a floor map integrated into the central TEOS software, will also work for floating desks to facilitate a more seamless user journey throughout the working environment

wayfinding content for interactive BRAVIA and touch tablets helps users navigate and enables them to easily book rooms and access key information such as a floor map, hotspot or security location; this functionality, which takes the form of a floor map integrated into the central TEOS software, will also work for floating desks to facilitate a more seamless user journey throughout the working environment TEOS TV – empowers customers needing a corporate TV inside their company to easily create and manage IPTV channels; directly incorporated into TEOS Manage, users can capture meetings, corporate presentations or pertinent updates and display them across all offices through one central system

empowers customers needing a corporate TV inside their company to easily create and manage IPTV channels; directly incorporated into TEOS Manage, users can capture meetings, corporate presentations or pertinent updates and display them across all offices through one central system TEOS Videowall – users can easily cut and synchronize video wall content in any configuration on Android BRAVIA or players for TEOS

users can easily cut and synchronize video wall content in any configuration on Android BRAVIA or players for TEOS Device compatibilities – integrates with videoconferencing devices, including Cisco, to control and manage them remotely

integrates with videoconferencing devices, including Cisco, to control and manage them remotely Languages – TEOS is available in 12 languages, including Japanese

The family of TEOS Workplace Solutions also includes a wireless Mirroring solution, a Room Booking solution, Visitor Sign-in solution, and professional corporate tablets which, in conjunction with the Workplace Management solution, help drive efficiencies and increase productivity across workplaces. Together, the suite of TEOS Workplace Solutions helps create a workplace where employees can work smarter and more efficiently.

Sony Electronics plans to begin offering TEOS Manage in North America in December 2019. To find out more about Sony's workplace management solutions, please visit pro.sony/TEOS

