Sony Launches the Apple TV App on Select Smart TVs

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced that customers can now access the Apple TV app on select Sony smart TVs1 to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, new and popular movies, and personalized and curated recommendations. The Apple TV app will begin rolling out today in the US on Sony's X900H series via a software update.

The Apple TV app brings together all the ways to watch shows and movies in one place. The app features Apple TV+, Apple's new video subscription service offering original shows, movies and documentaries from the world's most creative storytellers, including "The Morning Show," "See," "Defending Jacob," "Ted Lasso," "Greyhound," "The Banker," "Boys State" and "Beastie Boys Story." Also on the Apple TV app, customers can subscribe to Apple TV channels, such as SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and Starz, and watch ad-free and on demand, directly on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their personal Apple ID and password.

"We take great pride in the superb picture and sound quality of our innovative TVs," noted Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics North America. "Now with the Apple TV app, we are making great entertainment even more enjoyable, and easier for customers to access."

Sony's smart TVs provide users with easy access to a range of content and services. With Sony's best-in-class family of X1 processors, TRILUMINOS™ Display and immersive sound features, customers can experience content just as the creator intended with the Apple TV app. Sony's smart TV users can browse the Apple TV app to buy or rent more than 100,000 movies and TV shows, including titles available in 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos, as well as enjoy personalized and curated recommendations and access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple. Select Sony TVs1 also support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit2. With AirPlay 2, customers can effortlessly play videos and other content from their iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to their smart TV. HomeKit allows customers to easily and securely control Sony's smart TVs using the Home app or by asking Siri on their Apple devices.

Customers can subscribe to Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app on Sony's smart TVs, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.3

The Apple TV app will launch on select 2018 models and most 2019 and 2020 models by the end of the year.

To learn more, please visit: www.sony.com/x900h.

1 Apple TV app available soon via automatic or manual software update on the following Sony BRAVIA TVs (www.apple.com/apple-tv-app/devices/) in the following regions (support.apple.com/HT204411).

2 iOS 12.2 or later or macOS 10.14.4 or later is required. Apple ID account required. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. AirPlay firmware update is required and will be available in winter 2020.

3 One subscription per Family Sharing group. Plan automatically renews until cancelled. Restrictions and other terms apply; visit apple.com/promo for more information.

