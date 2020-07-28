Sony Launches the Video-Optimized a7S III Mirrorless Camera; More Info at B&H Photo Video

Featuring a refined 12.1MP Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor and updated BIONZ XR image processor, this camera offers improved noise reduction, wider dynamic range, and faster readout speeds. Internal recording up to UHD 4K 120p is possible with 10-bit 4:2:2 sampling, and 16-bit raw output is available via the full-size HDMI port. The updated sensor and processor contribute to noticeably reduced rolling shutter and provide access to high bit rate recording modes and variable frame rates, while the recording time limit has been removed, for longer clip lengths.

Sony Alpha a7S III Mirrorless Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1577838-REG/sony_ilce7sm3_b_alpha_a7s_iii_mirrorless.html

For versatile color control and editing flexibility, there is also HLG for direct HDR production as well as S-Log2/S-Log3 gamma profiles for advanced HDR production with editing. Beyond strict video updates, the revised sensor design also brings improved autofocus performance via 759 phase detection points, which offer intelligent subject tracking and Real-Time Eye AF to ensure critical focus on moving subjects in all recording modes. The sensor and BIONZ XR processor also facilitate impressive sensitivity, with an expanded range of ISO 40-409600, as well as fast 10 fps continuous shooting for up to 1000 consecutive raw frames.

Additionally, 5-axis SteadyShot INSIDE sensor-shift image stabilization minimizes the appearance of camera shake by up to 5.5 stops for sharper handheld shooting. Sony has also made some changes to the a7S III's physical design, including a rear 3.0" 1.44m-dot LCD with a sideopen articulating design and an impressive 9.44m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder. The body design helps to promote better heat dissipation for improved continuous recording capabilities. The camera's menu system has also been updated for more intuitive navigation. Additionally, dual memory card slots both support working with CFexpress Type A or SD UHS-II memory cards for flexible and high-speed file storage.

Announced alongside the Sony a7S III camera body, Sony is also introducing the first CFexpress Type A memory cards, with 80 and 160GB versions available, as well as the MRW–G2 CFexpress Type A/SD Memory Card Reader to support this fast new card format.

To learn more about the a7S III, we invite you to join B&H at 11 a.m. on July 28, 2020 for a panel discussion on the new camera. The panel will feature a variety of experts, including Johnnie Behiri, of cinema5D; Chris Burkard, a Sony Artisan; Derek Fahsbender, a photo expert at B&H; Mike Bubolo, of Sony USA; and Doug Guerra, video expert from B&H's video team. After our initial event, B&H will be hosting a live Q&A at 4 p.m. on July 28, 2020, where we invite anyone with questions to come and get them answered by our panel, including Derek Fahsbender, Mike Bubolo, and Kevin Rickert, a sales trainer at B&H.

To get the lowdown on the a7S III or just get an answer to your question, be sure to stop by B&H. We have an FAQ ready to go where you can ask your own questions to get answered. Also, we put its specs up against its predecessor and the main competition to see how it stacks up on paper.

Sony a7S III | Hands-on Review

https://youtu.be/pcsHlajnQ68

Learn more at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/sony-alpha-a7s-iii-delivers-next-generation-video

