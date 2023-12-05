Sony Marketing Inc. teams with Cinionic to bring Barco laser to cinemas in Japan

Enabling the transition to laser with Barco Series 4 projectors in 232 screens at TOHO Cinemas by the end of February 2024

KORTRIJK, Belgium, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinionic, a Barco company and global leader in laser cinema, announced today that it has teamed up with Sony Marketing Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "Sony Marketing") to bring laser projection to the cinema market in Japan. The companies are enabling the transition to laser with Barco Series 4 projectors in a cumulative total of 232 screens at TOHO Cinemas, with the installation of 85 units by the end of February 2024. TOHO Cinemas is one of Japan's largest exhibitors with 705 screens across 75 locations, including five jointly operated cinemas with 56 screens.

Sony Marketing and Cinionic collaborated to build an optimized technology mix for TOHO Cinemas by carefully selecting the perfect solution to suit each theater from the extensive Barco laser projection portfolio. The lineup includes 2K and 4K resolution models with brightness ranging from 6,000 to 52,000 lumens. The result is a thoughtfully curated projection fleet that delivers high-quality cinema for audiences, operational efficiency for TOHO Cinemas, and a lower overall environmental impact.

The award-winning Barco Series 4 family delivers consistently brilliant images on-screen and carries industry-leading sustainability credentials to reduce the carbon footprint of cinema operations, an important priority to TOHO Cinemas. Among the sustainability initiatives set by the circuit is the reduction of the projector power consumption at its theaters. Together with Barco, Cinionic has also set clear environmental goals for 2024 and beyond to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In 2019, Sony Marketing entered into a reseller agreement with Barco to introduce laser projectors for digital cinema. The companies' work with TOHO Cinemas began in 2019, including the rollout of laser in 159 screens announced last year.

Today's news comes as Cinionic invites the CineAsia Convention to feel the difference of its all-laser portfolio of cinema solutions, including the award-winning Barco Series 4 family, interactive displays, and live laser demos. Learn more at: www.cinionic.com/CineAsia-2023.

About Cinionic

Cinionic, a Barco company, was founded in 2018 with a commitment to creating a new visual standard and moving the cinema industry forward. Cinionic's future-ready enhanced services and technology solutions provide compelling cinema experiences. The company's world-class technology portfolio includes award-winning laser projectors, HDR, integrated media servers, and premium cinema experiences, among other innovations.

With more than 100,000 projectors installed globally, Cinionic is trusted by more than 200 exhibitors to help capture audiences at multiple touchpoints in their cinema journey and keep them coming back for more.

Cinionic has offices in Belgium, United States, Mexico, Australia, and Hong Kong.

Visit www.cinionic.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and on X for more information.

